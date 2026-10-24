Islam Makhachev pulls out of UFC 336 title fight; Dana White responds with 'interesting' remark

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev is reportedly out of UFC 336, despite earlier plans for him to feature on the card. Ag Fight broke the news on Friday, but the reason behind his reported withdrawal remains unclear.

UFC CEO Dana White stopped short of confirming or dismissing the report, calling it “interesting.”

Makhachev’s January return plans now in doubt The UFC had reportedly planned to headline UFC 336 with a clash between Makhachev and Carlos Prates. The event is set for January 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

However, with Makhachev reportedly no longer part of the lineup, the promotion’s plans for the event’s headliner remain unclear. His absence also casts doubt on his reported intention to return to the Octagon in January.

After defending his title in August, Makhachev had expressed a desire to compete again in January, or at least before the end of 2026.

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Makhachev’s most recent title defense came against Ian Garry at UFC 330 in August. Since then, the 34-year-old Russian has voiced his concerns about the backlog of challengers in the 170-pound division.

He enters this period with a 29-1 professional record after successfully defending his championship for the third time.

UFC yet to confirm a new headliner With less than four months remaining before UFC 336, the promotion is yet to confirm a headliner for the event.

The UFC has not clarified what comes next for Carlos Prates, the division’s No. 1-ranked contender, who was expected to compete for his first championship at Scotiabank Arena.

One option could be an interim title fight against No. 3-ranked Michael Morales, but the promotion has yet to confirm such a matchup. Prates could still appear at UFC 336 in Toronto, either taking on Morales or facing Shavkat Rakhmonov in a bout to establish the next title challenger.

An interim championship could also be on the line. However, the UFC may choose to delay Prates’ next appearance until Makhachev is ready to return.

Other potential main-event options emerge A women’s flyweight championship bout between reigning titleholder Natalia Silva and Jasmine Jasudavicius is another option the UFC could consider. The matchup would also put a Canadian contender in the spotlight at a title event on home turf.

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Middleweight champion Sean Strickland is another possible candidate for the card, given his previous appearance in Toronto.

A second meeting with Nassourdine Imavov could also be explored, provided Imavov settles his pay dispute with the UFC before the promotion’s planned January event in Canada.