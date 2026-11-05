Soha Ali Khan shares a simple fitness challenge to test your mobility, balance and strength at 45

Actor and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan is highlighting an important aspect of fitness that often gets overlooked: mobility. Taking to Instagram on November 4, she shared a fun gym challenge that tested participants’ ability to get down on the floor and stand back up without using their hands. Reflecting on the importance of staying active as we age, Soha wrote, “If you find this difficult at 45, imagine how challenging it could be at 75!” (Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares her top 3 beauty secrets for glowing skin at 46: Exercise, water and… almonds! )

Describing the experience, she added, “We tried this fun mobility challenge at the gym, and the results were quite an eye-opener. Whilst some managed to crack it, many struggled to complete even this simple movement.” The challenge may look straightforward, but it highlights how strength, balance, flexibility and coordination contribute to our ability to perform everyday movements with ease.

Soha Ali Khan’s mobility challenge Explaining why such movements deserve more attention, she wrote, “But here’s something worth thinking about: How often do we actually train our bodies to perform movements that matter in everyday life?”

The challenge involved getting down on the floor and returning to a standing position without relying on the hands for support. While some participants managed to complete it, others found the movement surprisingly difficult.

Highlighting the physical abilities involved in this simple movement, Soha explained, “Getting down on the floor and getting back up without using your hands might seem like a small thing, but it involves a combination of hip mobility, lower-body strength, balance, flexibility and coordination.”