The State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 77 posts in the organization. SBI SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 77 Managerial posts at sbi.co.in, check details here

The last date to apply is till November 25, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details Assistant Manager -Engineer (Fire): 17 posts Manager (Security) / Deputy Manager (Security): 60 posts Why fintech should be taught as more than a technology subject

Eligibility Criteria Assistant Manager - Engineer (Fire): B.E. (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur Or B.E / B. Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering) Or B.E / B. Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) Or Equivalent 4-year degree in Fire Safety from UGC recognized University / AICTE approved institution Or Graduate member of Institution of Fire Engineers (India / UK) Or Divisional Officers course from NFSC, Nagpur.

Manager (Security) / Deputy Manager (Security): Graduate (any discipline from Government recognized University or Institution).

Selection Process The selection process is different for both the posts. The complete selection process can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee The application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) is 750/- for UR/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking / UPI etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

How to Apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Click on career link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link. Enter the registration details and click on submit. Once done, login to the account. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Detailed Notification for Assistant Manager -Engineer (Fire)

Detailed Notification for Manager (Security) / Deputy Manager (Security)