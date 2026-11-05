SBI SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 77 Managerial posts at sbi.co.in, check details here
SBI will recruit for SO posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for 77 posts at sbi.co.in. The details are given here.
The State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 77 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply is till November 25, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager -Engineer (Fire): 17 posts
- Manager (Security) / Deputy Manager (Security): 60 posts
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Eligibility Criteria
Assistant Manager - Engineer (Fire): B.E. (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur Or B.E / B. Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering) Or B.E / B. Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) Or Equivalent 4-year degree in Fire Safety from UGC recognized University / AICTE approved institution Or Graduate member of Institution of Fire Engineers (India / UK) Or Divisional Officers course from NFSC, Nagpur.
Manager (Security) / Deputy Manager (Security): Graduate (any discipline from Government recognized University or Institution).
Selection Process
The selection process is different for both the posts. The complete selection process can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fee
The application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) is 750/- for UR/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking / UPI etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.
How to Apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
- Click on career link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.
- Enter the registration details and click on submit.
- Once done, login to the account.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.
Detailed Notification for Assistant Manager -Engineer (Fire)
Detailed Notification for Manager (Security) / Deputy Manager (Security)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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