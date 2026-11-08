US expands pressure on Iran as new CENTCOM task force targets land weapons routes

The US military has launched a new task force aimed at disrupting Iran’s overland networks used to transport weapons, dual-use technologies and sanctioned materials. US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday that Commander Adm. Brad Cooper had directed the creation of Task Force Iron Gate, an internal team of about 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida.

The US military has launched a new task force aimed at disrupting Iran’s overland networks used to transport weapons, dual-use technologies and sanctioned materials Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images/File Photo (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The initiative marks an expansion of Washington’s campaign to curb Tehran’s military supply chains by targeting ground transit routes in addition to existing maritime enforcement.

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The announcement comes as the United States continues to tighten economic and military pressure on Iran over its regional activities, weapons programs and support for armed groups across the Middle East.

Also read: US issues fresh warning for Americans across Middle East over Houthi attacks, reported Iran threats

Task Force Iron Gate casts a bigger net for US enforcement strategy

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{{^usCountry}} CENTCOM said the new task force is designed to strengthen coordination between the military and other US government agencies responsible for sanctions enforcement, intelligence and law enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CENTCOM said the new task force is designed to strengthen coordination between the military and other US government agencies responsible for sanctions enforcement, intelligence and law enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the command, the team will focus on identifying and disrupting Iranian land-based transportation networks that move advanced military equipment and generate revenue through sanctioned trade. This will also cover routes across the Caspian Sea, which officials say have become increasingly important for regional logistics.

“The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea,” Adm. Cooper said in a statement.

He added that closer cooperation with US interagency partners would further limit Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories and replenish military capabilities.

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Move follows broader campaign against Iranian weapons and oil trade

The creation of Task Force Iron Gate follows months of intensified US enforcement against Iranian shipping and sanctions evasion.

The United States has long accused Iran of supplying weapons, drones and missile technology to regional proxy groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas and Yemen’s Houthi movement. Tehran has repeatedly denied allegations that it illegally transfers weapons in violation of international sanctions.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions and continued US efforts to reduce Iran’s ability to finance military programs and support allied armed groups.

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CENTCOM said naval operations have prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months. It added that US forces continue strict enforcement against vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports. The military did not provide additional details supporting the estimate.