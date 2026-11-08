Israel president picks Netanyahu rival Gadi Eisenkot to form new government after deadlocked election

An anti-Netanyahu bloc led by Eisenkot, an ex-military chief, has refused to join forces with Arab parties who could hand it a majority. But Arab leaders , angered by policies of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, still nominated Eisenkot during marathon talks with President Isaac Herzog.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to hold onto office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority in an October 27 election but still emerged as the largest bloc in parliament.

Israel's president on Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government, Israeli media reported, following a deadlocked election that left neither man with a clear path to power.

The announcement, which had been expected on Sunday, came shortly after Netanyahu called for a “national unity government” in a video statement and warned against “hastily swearing in a government with terrorist supporters” – an apparent reference to the Arab-led parties.

Netanyahu and his allies have repeatedly portrayed the Arab-led parties as a threat to national security, while Eisenkot has indicated a willingness to partner with them under certain conditions, including calling Hamas a terrorist group that needs to be destroyed.

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Eisenkot’s party, Yashar, slammed the prime minister’s video with a statement posted on X and urged members of his party, Likud, to disavow their alliance with “radical parties,” in an apparent reference to the more extreme parties in his religious-nationalist base.

The statement argued that Eisenkot would only include parties and parliament members who support its principles, including recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization.