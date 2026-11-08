US, Iran, Pakistan, UAE and more: World leaders extend Diwali wishes, call for peace and prosperity

As India marks Diwali celebrations today, greetings have poured in from world leaders and foreign diplomats from across the globe, who underscored the festival's message of peace, prosperity, and the triumph of good over evil. Several world leaders shared messages of peace and prosperity on the occasion of Diwali. (PTI/Representative Image) Prominent political leaders, from the United States to Sri Lanka, have shared messages of peace, hope, and compassion on this occasion. Extending his warmest greetings on Diwali, UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!"

Deep Dive Which world leaders and diplomats extended Diwali wishes? What message did Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif share for Diwali? Why did world leaders connect Diwali with peace and harmony?

'Kindness Over Hatred' Hindu-American politician and former US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also extended her wishes, highlighting the message of peace and joy. "Wishing all who are celebrating a joyful Diwali! May we be reminded on this special day, and all days, that God’s love has the power to dispel all darkness and fill our lives with light, peace and joy," she said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also joined the Diwali celebrations and participated in a diya-lighting ceremony at the White House on Friday. He was accompanied by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, FBI director Kash Patel, renowned chef Vikas Khanna, entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, and US National Institutes of Health director Jay Bhattacharya. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake described Diwali as one of the most sacred festivals of the Hindu community, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. "Commemorating the victory of Lord Krishna, over the demon Narakasura, Hindus engage in religious observances with the hope that, just as righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness, darkness will be dispelled from every heart and the light of goodness will prevail.

He also said Diwali provided an opportunity to renew the resolve to build a better, just and compassionate society by choosing kindness over hatred, coexistence over division, and justice over injustice. Pak PM's message to Hindu community Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali, calling for interfaith harmony and tolerance. He also said that the Hindu community in Pakistan are a “valued and integral” part of the national fabric. "Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. The festival of lights conveys a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life. The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali," he said on X.

"The diverse cultural and religious traditions within our society constitute a valuable social asset. Pakistan takes immense pride in its religious and cultural diversity," Sharif continued in his message. Diplomats extend greetings Meanwhile, ambassadors of several countries also extended wishes on the occasion. Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, said the message of light over darkness is deeply rooted in the ancient traditions of both India and Iran and also invoked the Islamic Republic's 'resilience' in the war against the US. "India and Iran share a long history of friendship and deep cultural and civilisational ties. On this joyful occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to this friendly government and the great people of India," he added.