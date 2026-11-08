After designation, Eisenkot vows to ‘do everything’ to form government

The president said political factions representing 67 members of the Knesset had recommended Eisenkot for the mandate. Factions representing 46 lawmakers backed Netanyahu, while seven lawmakers did not recommend either candidate.

Herzog's decision followed consultations with political parties and further discussions with leaders across Israel's political system. In an announcement on the official account of the President of Israel, Herzog's office said he had also held meetings with Netanyahu and Eisenkot before making his decision.

“Now is the time to form a national emergency government. I will do everything to ensure we are worthy,” Eisenkot wrote in a post on X on Saturday. The statement was translated from Hebrew.

Gadi Eisenkot has called for a “national emergency government” after Israeli President Isaac Herzog selected him to form the next government, giving him the first opportunity to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

Herzog invited Eisenkot to the President's Residence for the formal handover of the mandate on Sunday, November 8.

Eisenkot and Netanyahu differ over government formation Eisenkot, who leads the Yashar party, is seeking to bring together political groups with different positions to form a governing majority. His approach differs from Netanyahu's, particularly over which parties should be included in the next government.

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Eisenkot has invited lawmakers from Netanyahu's Likud party to join a government under his leadership. However, he wants them to distance themselves from far-right political partners and accept his conditions for joining the coalition.

These include recognising Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, supporting the principles of its Declaration of Independence, requiring military or civilian national service for all citizens and committing to dismantling Hamas's military and governing power.

Netanyahu, who leads the right-wing Likud party, has relied on far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties to maintain his governing coalition. The disagreement over these partners is one of the main obstacles to a broader political agreement.

Military service and October 7 inquiry Another major difference concerns military service. Eisenkot wants ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, who have long received broad exemptions, to be included in mandatory military or national service. Netanyahu's coalition has depended on ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose ending these exemptions.

Eisenkot has also called for a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. Netanyahu has resisted calls for such an investigation while in office.

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On security, however, the two leaders share some positions. Both oppose an independent Palestinian state and support ending Hamas's military capabilities in Gaza. Eisenkot has also called for action against settler violence and opposed formal annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Arab parties could influence coalition talks The election has left neither main political bloc with enough seats to govern alone. Netanyahu's camp secured 53 seats, while Eisenkot's opposition bloc won 48 in the 120-member Knesset. Arab-led parties hold another 19 seats.

Their support could help Eisenkot reach the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority. However, some of his potential coalition partners have opposed relying on Arab-led parties, making negotiations more difficult.

The 67 recommendations Eisenkot received during Herzog's consultations do not represent confirmed coalition support. He will still need to secure agreements with lawmakers from different political groups to form a government.

Eisenkot has 28 days to complete the task after receiving the mandate. Herzog can grant him an additional 14 days if needed.