US forces targeted a missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island in Strait of Hormuz, a US official confirmed on Tuesday, saying the strikes were carried out in response to Iranian attacks on American personnel and military assets, Reuters reported.

US forces targeted a missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday. (AFP)

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An Iranian official also confirmed the strike on Tuesday, hours after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed to have targeted a US-used base in Bahrain, according to an AP report.

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A US official told AFP that American warplanes carried out the strike using precision-guided weapons, stating they “used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defense."

Iran reports no casualties or infrastructure damage

Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency said earlier Tuesday that US forces had targeted multiple sites on Qeshm Island. It reported that the strikes resulted in no casualties and caused no damage to essential infrastructure or public services.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned on Tuesday that Tehran would target civilian infrastructure near American and Israeli bases if Washington launched similar attacks.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | US Embassy in Bahrain issues security alert, warns Americans of possible Houthi attacks Qeshm Island’s strategic location {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | US Embassy in Bahrain issues security alert, warns Americans of possible Houthi attacks Qeshm Island’s strategic location {{/usCountry}}

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Located off Iran’s southern coast, Qeshm Island sits close to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil and gas shipments that has remained central to the conflict.

Earlier this month, the US also carried out limited strikes on the island, describing them as defensive measures intended to secure the passage of oil tankers and other commercial vessels through the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a key flashpoint in the ongoing Middle East conflict, as the US military seeks to ensure safe passage for vessels through the waterway despite Iran’s efforts to shut it down.

Latest strikes add to rising US-Iran tensions

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The US operation came shortly after Iran launched its third attack on Bahrain in under a week. Qatar, which has been leading mediation efforts between the US and Iran, was scheduled to hold talks with Iranian representatives on Tuesday as part of its continued push to secure a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

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A series of recent confrontations, coupled with a growing number of Iranian strikes on commercial vessels, indicates that the sporadic hostilities between Washington and Tehran are becoming more intense despite the ongoing stalemate.