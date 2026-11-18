Some longtime US green card holders are being detained at airports and border crossings after returning from international trips, as immigration officers review criminal records and legal matters dating back several decades.

US green card holders face airport detention over decades-old records, with cases involving San Juanita Guerra and Emiliano Andrade Covarrubias raising concerns. (Unsplash (Representational Image))

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A November 17 investigation by The Washington Post highlighted cases involving permanent residents who had lived in the US for years, renewed their green cards and travelled abroad without problems but were detained during later immigration checks.

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Two cases examined in the investigation involved a 75-year-old woman who spent 22 days in detention and a man who died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in October 2026.

Green card holder detained over decades-old weapons case

One of the cases involved San Juanita Guerra, a 75-year-old green card holder who was detained after immigration officers discovered an old weapons-related case.

The incident dates back to September 1994, when Guerra took a gun from her teenage child, who was struggling with suicidal thoughts. Two days later, airport security found the unloaded firearm in her purse when she visited McAllen International Airport in Texas to collect her sister.

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{{^usCountry}} She was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, paid a fine and briefly served probation. Guerra believed the matter had been resolved and had renewed her green card three times since then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, paid a fine and briefly served probation. Guerra believed the matter had been resolved and had renewed her green card three times since then. {{/usCountry}}

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However, when she returned to the US in March 2026, immigration officers reviewed the old record and detained her for 22 days. She was eventually released on bond after an immigration judge approved her release.

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Another green card holder dies in ICE custody

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The investigation also examined the case of Emiliano Andrade Covarrubias, a 56-year-old Dallas resident who died in ICE custody on October 17, 2026.

He was detained on June 26 while returning to the US from Mexico. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accused him of failing to disclose an earlier theft-related charge when he obtained his green card in 2019.

According to Dallas County records obtained by The Washington Post, Andrade Covarrubias had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in 2004 and received deferred adjudication.

His daughter, Estefani Andrade, maintained that her father had taken a ladder after a client failed to pay him for his work.

ICE spokeswoman Monica Yoas maintained that he had received proper medical care. However, his daughter questioned the treatment he received in detention and raised concerns about his access to prescribed medication.

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Andrade Covarrubias had diabetes, hypertension and anxiety. He was found unresponsive in his detention bed and later pronounced dead.

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Why are US green card holders facing detention?

The cases have raised questions about how immigration officers review older criminal and legal records.

According to The Washington Post, immigration authorities are using information shared across government agencies and state databases to identify possible violations. These checks can bring up old criminal charges, immigration application details and other records.

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Texas immigration attorney Jaime Diez told the newspaper that he had handled at least 100 detention cases involving green card holders in the previous 18 months.

Some attorneys have also raised concerns about incomplete or inaccurate records being used during immigration checks.

DHS maintains that these checks are necessary to protect public safety and enforce federal immigration laws.

What green card holders should know before traveling?

A valid green card does not exempt permanent residents from immigration inspections when they return to the US. However, an old arrest does not automatically mean someone will lose their permanent resident status.

The outcome depends on the nature of the criminal case, the final legal decision and the person's immigration history. A dismissed charge may also have different consequences from a criminal conviction.

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Immigration attorneys recommend that green card holders with previous criminal charges, unresolved legal matters or questions about their immigration applications seek legal advice before travelling abroad.