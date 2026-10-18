‘Love my Indian in-laws’: Vance clarifies ‘indentured servants’ remark amid H-1B row; says his ‘rhetoric may have been imperfect’
The Donald Trump-led administration had, earlier this month, announced suspension of several firms, including Indian IT companies, from green card filings.
US Vice-President JD Vance on Sunday clarified his remarks where he had referred to H-1B visa workers as “foreign indentured servants”, while invoking his South Indian wife and in-laws.
While Vance acknowledged that his “rhetoric may have been imperfect”, he called for a balance in the American immigration system.
Indian-American: You called H-1B workers “indentured servants”. Why are you scapegoating immigrants? VP JD Vance: You know where my family comes from. I love my in-laws who immigrated here from South India. We should welcome people who contribute but we need a balanced system https://t.co/AY2ZG2aLxt— Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) October 18, 2026
The Donald Trump-led administration had, earlier this month, announced suspension of several firms, including Indian IT companies, from Permanent Labor Certification Program, or PERM, which is the first step to getting a green card. PERM allows companies to sponsor a foreigner who has been working in the US under the H-1B and other visa holders to become a legal permanent resident.
Among the companies suspended from the program were Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini. Announcing the suspension, Vance had urged US companies to hire more American workers and to “stop importing an indentured servant to do a job that an American worker would happily do.”
Also Read | 'Opportunities for Indians but also helps US': India on Vance's remarks amid Green Card curbs
‘Immigration system has to balance’: Vance's clarification on remark
When asked about what his “indentured servants” remark, Vance spoke about his in-laws, who he said had moved to America from South India.
“You know where my family comes from, and I love my mother-in-law and father-in-law who immigrated from South India, and obviously their daughter, born in the United States of America, is now the second lady, and I'm very proud of her, and I love her very much,” he said.
However, he called for a balance in the “respect and welcome” for foreign workers, while ensuring it doesn't hurt American interests.
“I think that we can have a respect and a welcome to people who want to contribute to the United States of America…but also recognize that if you're a major corporation – let's say you're a trillion dollar company and you bring in somebody, an accountant, and you say that you cannot hire an accountant from your existing labor pool, and when you're doing that, you fire an accountant that was already on the payroll. That's not fairness,” he said. Vance claimed that this was “not good” for the immigrant as well as the American workers.
“I do think that we can strike that balance in the right way. I think that our immigration system has to balance,” he added.
Also Read | JD Vance defends Trump's immigration agenda, says Americans should share communities with like-minded people
India condemns Vance's remarks
India had earlier denounced US vice president JD Vance comparing Indian and other foreign professionals to “indentured servants” as unwarranted and deeply offensive. New Delhi had also said the US administration’s freeze on green card filings by Indian IT majors such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys go against shared ambitions of both sides.
“We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem,” the external affairs ministry said on Vance's remarks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More