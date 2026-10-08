‘Can't replace American workers with foreign servants’: Why Vance's H-1B visa axe fell hard on Microsoft

US vice president JD Vance has suspended Microsoft from a green-card programme that helps companies sponsor foreign employees for permanent residency. This follows scrutiny over the tech giant’s hiring practices and its use of the H-1B visa system. US vice president JD Vance has suspended Microsoft from a green-card programme. (Representative) Vance said Microsoft laid off around 6,000 American workers in 2025. He also cited more than 6,000 H-1B approvals and nearly 3,000 green cards linked to the company. He said the numbers raised serious questions about how American workers were being treated. Adobe was also suspended. So were major IT firms including Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini.

Deep Dive Why was Microsoft suspended from the green-card programme? What happens to Microsoft’s new and pending PERM applications? Which other companies were suspended from the green-card programme?

ALSO READ | US suspends Microsoft from green card programme; Tata, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys also targeted Why Microsoft? “There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused this system more than Microsoft,” Vance said. The US government is examining whether companies used the immigration system while qualified American workers were available. Microsoft filed 3,682 PERM applications. Nearly 1,000 of those applications were for positions similar to jobs held by American workers who had been laid off. PERM is a required step for most employment-based green cards. Under the process, an employer must establish that there is no qualified, willing and available US worker for a specific job. ALSO READ | US to probe J-1 student visa fraud in 9 top universities, Harvard, Yale, MIT on the list Vance said, “our message to Microsoft is, you’re great American company, but you’ve got to hire great American workers. You cannot lay off American workers and then replace them with foreign indentured servants," as quoted by AP.