US suspends Microsoft from green card programme, Vance says 'need to put Americans first'
Vance sharpened the Trump administration's attack on Microsoft and said that there is no company in the US that has ‘abused' this system more than it has.
In yet another move against H-1B visa, US President Donald Trump's administration is suspending tech giant Microsoft from a programme to apply for green cards for workers as it accuses the company of fraud. Vice President JD Vance also made a pitch for the company to put ‘Americans first’.
“If you do the math, for every worker that Microsoft laid off, they replaced that worker with one and a half foreign indentured servants,” Vance said as he announced the decision at a White House news conference on Thursday.
Vance sharpened the Trump administration's attack on Microsoft and said that there is no company in the US that has ‘abused' this system more than it has.
The H-1B visa program allows US employers to help sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency.
Other companies under H-1B action
Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said other companies that would be suspended from the Permanent Labor Certification Program included Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata, Wipro Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Capgemini SE. He said there were multiple active federal investigations ongoing into the matter.
‘Americans first’ pitch
Making a pitch to put Americans first, Vance said that the Trump administration does not intend to harm the company. “It’s that we want your company to thrive, but we want it to thrive by employing and empowering your fellow Americans,” Vance was quoted as saying by the Bloomberg. “Microsoft is a great American company, and we have a great relationship with them, they do a lot of important things."
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