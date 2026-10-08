US suspends Microsoft from green card programme, Vance says 'need to put Americans first'

In yet another move against H-1B visa, US President Donald Trump's administration is suspending tech giant Microsoft from a programme to apply for green cards for workers as it accuses the company of fraud. Vice President JD Vance also made a pitch for the company to put ‘Americans first’. Photo for representation (REUTERS)

“If you do the math, for every worker that Microsoft laid off, they replaced that worker with one and a half foreign indentured servants,” Vance said as he announced the decision at a White House news conference on Thursday.

Vance sharpened the Trump administration's attack on Microsoft and said that there is no company in the US that has ‘abused' this system more than it has.