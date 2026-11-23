Incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries said he will not meet White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, accusing him of advancing a “violent” immigration agenda.

Hakeem Jeffries called White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller a “stone-cold racist” but said he remains willing to negotiate directly with Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) more less

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Jeffries, however, stressed that he remains open to working directly with President Donald Trump and other senior administration officials.

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Jeffries made the remarks during an interview on The New York Times’ podcast, where he discussed how he plans to engage with the Trump administration after Democrats take control of the House in January.

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“Why would I deal with him at this point in time?”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether he could envision sitting across the table from Miller, Jeffries gave a blunt response. “I’ve made it clear that Stephen Miller is a stone-cold racist. Why would I deal with him at this point in time?” Jeffries said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether he could envision sitting across the table from Miller, Jeffries gave a blunt response. “I’ve made it clear that Stephen Miller is a stone-cold racist. Why would I deal with him at this point in time?” Jeffries said. {{/usCountry}}

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Jeffries, a New York Democrat, said his position was rooted in longstanding disagreements with Miller’s immigration policies. He described Miller as the “architect” of President Trump’s deportation strategy and alleged that the policy had resulted in “cruelty,” “chaos” and deaths.

“This is the architect, the architect of Donald Trump's violent mass deportation machine. And there's cruelty associated with that. There's chaos. In fact, there's death associated with what's taking place,” he said.

Although Jeffries ruled out direct talks with Miller, he rejected the suggestion that he was boycotting the Trump administration.

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Instead, he said he could communicate directly with Trump and other senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance, as Congress negotiates legislation.

“I think practically speaking, one, I can communicate directly with the president. I mean, everybody seems to have his number, but the president is not a hard person to reach,” Jeffries said during the interview.

He added that previous administrations often relied on vice presidents or Cabinet secretaries to facilitate discussions between congressional leaders and the White House.

He said, “I wouldn't say I like any of the Cabinet secretaries within the Trump administration at this particular point in time.”Jeffries then added that he had already spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

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The Democratic leader said he intends to “maintain a willingness” to work across party lines where possible.

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White House defends Miller

The White House quickly defended Miller after Jeffries’ remarks.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital The White House quickly defended Miller after Jeffries’ remarks.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital that Miller has led several bipartisan initiatives during Trump’s presidency

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“Unlike the hardcore, partisan Democrats who refused to work with the President and blocked many of his popular policies, Stephen Miller has a track record of spearheading bipartisan efforts: public safety reform, making our cities such as Washington, D.C., and Memphis safe again, drug pricing transparency, and unleashing a nuclear energy renaissance.”

President Trump also responded during an interview with Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America, defending Miller’s record on border security.

“The one thing with Stephen – he was very strong on the border,” Trump said.

"So, he called him a racist. But we had to be strong," Trump continued. "They allowed 25 million people and killers, murderers. They allowed drug dealers and rapists into our country."

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Despite the disagreement, Trump struck a conciliatory tone toward the incoming speaker.

He described Jeffries as “a very smart” and “reasonable guy” and congratulated him on becoming the first Black House speaker.

“What he did is pretty spectacular with getting that position,” Trump said. “It’s a big deal.”