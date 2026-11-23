The United States Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, seemingly confirmed that China gained access to some of the US's advanced AI chips with restricted access.

NVIDIA logo and US flags are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken on November 18, 2026. (REUTERS) more less

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China's access to US-made restricted AI chips has become a major talking point following the fallout from ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang. On November 17, the Trump administration moved to restrict Chinese companies from remotely accessing Nvidia's chips from data centres in third countries.

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Speaking on CNN, Jay Clayton, who is also the Trump-appointed White House AI czar, suggested that advanced AI chips from the US may have been accessed unlawfully China.

Deep Dive What did US intelligence chief Jay Clayton say about restricted AI chips reaching China? Clayton said some advanced US chips had ended up where they should not and cited a criminal case involving executives accused of diverting chips intended not to go to China. How were Nvidia AI chips allegedly routed to China? Reports allege that servers carrying Nvidia chips were bought through companies in Southeast Asia and moved through Malaysia to other destinations, including China. Authorities are investigating suspected diversion in breach of US export controls. What is the status of the investigation into Megaspeed and the alleged chip diversion? The US is investigating Megaspeed and Alice Huang over potential export-control violations, while Singapore has also investigated the company and some executives. Li Ming was charged with fraud in Singapore in February 2025 and is out on bail; his case is ongoing.

"Yes, there are chips that have ended up in places that they should not," Clayton said. "In fact, when I was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, we brought a criminal case against three executives. It's pending for exactly that, diverting chips that should not go to China."

Megaspeed probe and concerns over China accessing US AI chips

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{{^usCountry}} Between 2022 and 2024, the US imposed incremental restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductor chips to China. In 2025, the Trump administration launched a probe into Singaporean firm Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was managing director. On Sunday, Jay Clayton also said that US is formally investigating Alice Huang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between 2022 and 2024, the US imposed incremental restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductor chips to China. In 2025, the Trump administration launched a probe into Singaporean firm Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was managing director. On Sunday, Jay Clayton also said that US is formally investigating Alice Huang. {{/usCountry}}

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Megaspeed is accused of purchasing billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia AI chips for use in Southeast Asian countries and allegedly rerouting many of them to China.

Also read: Alice Huang and her husband’s close associate Li Ming routed Nvidia chips to China: Report

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A November 15 Bloomberg report noted that US and Singaporean authorities have been investigating Megaspeed long before the fallout over Jensen Huang's extramarital affair. But the most comprehensive account of the network that Alice Huang operated in emerged from a report by The Financial Times published on November 21.

The report revealed how Nvidia chips allegedly were diverted to China purportedly through a network of Chinese gaming companies, intermediaries in Southeast Asia, shell companies and a criminal network in Cambodia.

It claimed that a Malaysian subsidiary of Megaspeed, Speedmatrix, imported chips worth $4.6 billion from Aivres, one of Nvidia's US-based manufacturers. Sources cited in the report said many of those chips allegedly reached China, with a network of shell companies obfuscating the buyer's identity.

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On November 22, The Wall Street Journal published a report claiming that a Chinese national, Li Ming, may have played a key role in diverting AI chips to China. The report claimed Ming was charged with fraud along with others over an alleged shipment of Nvidia chips. He is out on bail in Singapore.