US Judge allows Trump’s $10 billion defamation case against BBC to move forward

A federal judge on Tuesday said President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC over a misleadingly edited clip of a speech can go forward, but threw out Trump's unfair trade practices claim against the broadcaster.

Donald Trump is suing Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster for at least $10 billion. (REUTERS)

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Trump is suing Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster for at least $10 billion over edited clips of a speech that made it appear he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The case is one of several Trump has privately filed against the news media as part of a wider pressure campaign against coverage he dislikes.

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US District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz in Florida declined to throw out Trump’s defamation claim against the BBC, saying Trump had plausibly alleged that the broadcaster damaged his reputation and knew or should have known the clip was misleading. Kuntz's ruling did not decide whether Trump has proven those claims.

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The BBC and Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The BBC previously admitted the edits were misleading and apologized to Trump, though it denies being liable for defamation.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in December in Florida federal court, accuses the BBC of defaming him by splicing together parts of the speech, including one section where he told supporters to march on the Capitol and another where he said "fight like hell". It omitted a section in which he called for peaceful protest.

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The edited speech appeared in a BBC "Panorama" documentary show shortly before the 2024 presidential election, which Trump won. A leaked internal BBC memo cited the edits as evidence of potential political bias, sparking a public relations crisis for the broadcaster and leading to high-level resignations.