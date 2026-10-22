US launches nationwide operation targeting undocumented immigrants accused of SNAP fraud

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched a nationwide operation targeting undocumented immigrants accused of fraudulently obtaining taxpayer-funded food assistance benefits, as the Trump administration expands its efforts to investigate alleged fraud involving federal programs.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched a nationwide operation targeting undocumented immigrants. (AFP)

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ICE announced the operation in a post on X on October 21, saying multiple immigrants had been arrested over allegations of fraud involving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food assistance to eligible low-income individuals and families.

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The agency said the operation was part of the Trump administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a broader initiative aimed at addressing alleged misuse of government-funded programs.

“SNAP is designed to help struggling American families put food on the table, NOT fund illegal aliens scamming taxpayer-funded programs,” ICE said in its post.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency added that it would continue pursuing those accused of fraud, with arrests and deportations among the potential consequences for individuals subject to immigration enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency added that it would continue pursuing those accused of fraud, with arrests and deportations among the potential consequences for individuals subject to immigration enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

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ICE targets alleged food assistance fraud

The announcement follows a broader federal crackdown on suspected fraud involving SNAP and other government assistance programs.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the nationwide operation has resulted in multiple arrests. The department identified several Haitian nationals and a Cuban national among those apprehended, according to a report by Fox News.

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DHS said the operation would continue as authorities investigate allegations that individuals fraudulently obtained benefits.

However, allegations of fraud do not establish guilt, and the circumstances of individual cases depend on the evidence and legal proceedings involved.

Also read: US legal immigration falls by half under Trump as visa restrictions hit 91 countries

What is SNAP and who qualifies

SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, helps eligible households with limited incomes purchase groceries through benefits issued on electronic benefit transfer cards.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) administers the program, while states handle applications and benefits distribution.

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Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for SNAP benefits under federal rules. Certain categories of lawfully present noncitizens may qualify if they meet the applicable immigration-status and other eligibility requirements, according to the USDA.

The program is intended to support eligible households facing food insecurity, with federal and state authorities responsible for preventing and investigating misuse.

Trump administration expands fraud crackdown

The ICE operation is part of a wider effort by the Trump administration to investigate suspected fraud across federal assistance programs.

On October 21, the Justice Department announced a nationwide enforcement effort involving SNAP and other US Department of Agriculture programs. The department said actions against more than 40 defendants involved alleged or established schemes that were associated with nearly $45 million in intended losses to the federal government, including nearly $42 million involving SNAP.

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The cases included allegations of stolen benefit-card information, fraudulent transactions and schemes involving the exchange of benefits for cash or other prohibited items.

The Justice Department said the enforcement effort involved federal prosecutors, the USDA and other law enforcement agencies.

ICE has said it will continue targeting individuals accused of fraudulently accessing food assistance benefits as the administration pursues its broader anti-fraud initiative.