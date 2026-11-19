One of three US aircraft carrier strike groups in the Persian Gulf region to enforce the naval blockade against Iran has left the region and is likely returning to its home port, according to two US officials.

The USS George Washington strike group may be sailing for its homeport of Yokosuka, Japan. (REUTERS)

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The USS George Washington strike group may be sailing for its homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, as of Wednesday, according to the officials who declined to be identified.

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The USS Theodore Roosevelt group, which arrived Monday, was seen as giving President Donald Trump more military options if he chose to restart active hostilities with Iran.

The George Washington group arrived in the region in August, leaving the US without any carrier presence in the western Pacific — a gap analysts said they worried could be exploited by China.

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{{^usCountry}} US Central Command posted an image on Wednesday on its X account of the George Washington and Roosevelt sailing together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Central Command posted an image on Wednesday on its X account of the George Washington and Roosevelt sailing together. {{/usCountry}}

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Before this year’s operations against Iran, the last time the US had three carrier strike groups in the Middle East was in 2003 in the early phase of the invasion of Iraq.