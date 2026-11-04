‘Remain committed to Ohio’: Republican Vivek Ramaswamy after gubernatorial race loss to Amy Acton

The gubernatorial race in Ohio in the 2026 US midterm election saw Democrat Amy Acton defeat billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. In a campaign that drew nationwide attention for a controversial ad concerning Acton, the win flips an office previously held by the term-limited Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican.

Vivek Ramaswamy delivered his first remarks after losing to Amy Acton. (Bloomberg)

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Following his defeat, Ramaswamy delivered an address wherein he thanked voters, his campaign volunteers, security staff and family while also laying bare his views on Acton's win and the future direction of Ohio.

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‘Wish success to Acton’s administration'

Deep Dive Who won the 2026 Ohio governor's race? Democrat Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. Her victory made her Ohio's first Democratic governor since 2006 and the first woman elected to the state's top post. What did Vivek Ramaswamy say after losing to Amy Acton? Ramaswamy said he had called Acton to congratulate her and wished her administration success. He also said he remained committed to Ohio and would continue fighting for the country’s ideals. Why did Amy Acton win Ohio's governor race despite heavy spending by Ramaswamy? Acton campaigned on addressing the cost of living and opposing data centers. Her campaign also benefited from backlash to an attack ad featuring her estranged mother, which a Democratic strategist said generated sympathy for Acton.

Ramaswamy, standing next to his wife Apoorva, took to the podium to deliver his first remarks after losing the race for Ohio's governor's office by revealing his personal call to Acton in order to congratulate her on the win.

“We left Dr Acton a message to congratulate her on her victory in this race,” he said. “I wish her well to lead this state to hopefully greater heights in the future. It was a tough race. It was bitter at times in both directions but the time tomorrow is to hopefully have real leadership bring the state tomorrow.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Ohio race gained particular steam in the final weeks of the campaign after Ramaswamy ran a controversial ad with Acton's estranged mother calling her a “liar” in reference to child abuse allegations surrounding the Democrat's father. Towards the end of his speech, however, Ramaswamy wished Acton success in her new role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ohio race gained particular steam in the final weeks of the campaign after Ramaswamy ran a controversial ad with Acton's estranged mother calling her a “liar” in reference to child abuse allegations surrounding the Democrat's father. Towards the end of his speech, however, Ramaswamy wished Acton success in her new role. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are rooting for the success of the state. We are rooting for your success and that means that all of us in this room should be rooting for the success of her administration. We're hopeful for Ohio to achieve great things regardless of what happened tonight in this election," he remarked. “In the fullness of time, our state and country's best days will still be ahead of us.”

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Speaking of his future commitment to the state and the country, Ramaswamy noted, “I believe, as our [country's] founders did, that all men are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights among these life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We will continue to fight for those ideals. Though, our contributions may come beyond public life, we remain committed to fighting for this country.”

Amy Acton's road to victory

Acton's victory makes her Ohio's first Democratic governor since 2006, a state that President Donald Trump carried by about 11 percentage points in 2024, as reported by Bloomberg.

Despite Ramaswamy and Republican groups pouring in more than $165 million in advertising, as quoted by AdImpact, Acton secured the office on the promise of addressing cost-of-living issues and opposition to data centers. “There’s no more breathing room,” Acton said at a pre-election rally in Dayton. “This is my promise: We together are going to make it all cost less. Decency is on the ballot in Ohio.”

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Political advertisements became a large talking point in this race as several ads depicted Acton as drunk and incompetent. Her record as DeWine's health director during the Covid-19 pandemic was also attacked by Ramaswamy who quoted her support for shutting down schools and pandemics during the period as the reason for losses to multiple businesses.

The final straw came from a campaign run in the final weeks before polling wherein Acton's mother, whose husband was charged in 1978 with sexually abusing Acton, publicly denounced her as a “liar”. Ohio Democratic strategist Dale Butland told Bloomberg how he believed that the attack backfired by generating sympathy for Acton and creating an unfavorable impression of Ramaswamy.

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Although the commercial drew considerable condemnation from DeWine and other Republicans, Ramaswamy, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance continued to back the advertisement.