Suhas Subramanyam to Pia Dandiya: How Indian-Americans are faring in US midterm elections

The Associated Press reported that Rep. Suhas Subramanyam is the projected winner of Virginia's 10th District race, which was called shortly after 8 pm. He will be heading back to Washington for a second term in the House of Representatives.

Indian-Americans are on the list, from Capitol Hill to state-level races. With polling winding down and counting getting underway, the results are already offering a glimpse of how Indian Americans fared in the elections.

The 2026 US midterm elections are expected to reshape the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans and Democrats fighting for control. One contest worth watching is the growing presence of Indian-origin candidates across the US political landscape .

Also Read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here

Subramanyam was first elected to serve Virginia's 10th District in 2024 after previously serving in the Virginia State Senate and House of Delegates. He beat out Republican challenger Dave Beckwith and Independent candidate Ahsen Malik.

Virginia’s 10th Congressional District includes all of Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, as well as parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

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Meanwhile, educator Pia Dandiya was elected to represent Florida District 22, NBC News projected, defeating businessman and Republican Casey Askar for the seat. District 22 covers parts of Palm Beach County.

Acton took an initial lead over Ramaswamy on Tuesday night in early voting totals for Ohio governor. Acton had just over 61% of the early-vote total from 71 of Ohio’s 88 counties, per the Ohio secretary of state’s office. Ramaswamy had about 37%, while Libertarian nominee Don Kissick had the remaining 2.3%.

Among the most prominent names in the race is Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, who is challenging Democrat Amy Acton in the Ohio governor’s race. Several Indian-American candidates are contesting congressional seats and important state-level positions.

The list also includes sitting lawmakers such as Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam.

Full list of Indian-Americans in the race and where they stand Here is the full list of Indian Americans in the race:

Vivek Ramaswamy – Democrat Amy Acton has defeated Republican Ramaswamy to become Ohio's next governor. The Associated Press declared Acton the winner at 10:49 pm EST on November 3.

Aruna Miller – The Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, she has won re-election as Maryland's lieutenant governor after NBC News projected Democratic Governor Wes Moore's victory.

Ro Khanna – The Democratic member of the US House of Representatives is seeking another term from California. He faces a challenge from Republican Ritesh Tandon, an Indian-American entrepreneur, in California’s 17th Congressional District.

Ami Bera – The Indian-American Democratic member of the US House of Representatives is seeking re-election. Bera is among the four Indian-origin Democratic lawmakers identified by PTI as candidates expected to return to the House.

Pramila Jayapal – The Democratic member of the US House of Representatives is seeking another term. She faces Republican Nirav Sheth in Washington’s 7th Congressional District.

Suhas Subramanyam – The Associated Press reported that Subramanyam is the projected winner of Virginia's 10th District race, which was called shortly after 8 pm. He will be heading back to Washington for a second term in the House of Representatives.

Nithya Raman – She is in the race to become the mayor of Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US.

Ritesh Tandon – The Indian-American entrepreneur is contesting against Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna in California’s 17th Congressional District.

Nirav Sheth – He is contesting against Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal in Washington’s 7th Congressional District.

Pia Dandiya – She was elected to represent Florida District 22, NBC News projected, defeating businessman and Republican Casey Askar for the seat. District 22 covers parts of Palm Beach County.

Amish Shah – The emergency medicine physician is contesting for a seat in the US House of Representatives from Arizona.

Mahesh Ganorkar – He is contesting as a Republican candidate for the US House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

Sandeep Dixit – He is contesting as an independent candidate from Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

Anil Kumar – He is another independent candidate seeking election to the US House of Representatives.

Priya Sundareshan – She is seeking re-election to the Arizona State Senate. She currently serves as the minority leader in the 30-member chamber.

Ranjeev Puri – The House Minority Leader in Michigan is in the race to become the first Indian-American Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives.

Saritha Komatireddy – The Republican is contesting for the post of New York Attorney General against incumbent Democrat Letitia James.

Lisa Kaul – She is contesting for a seat in the New York State Senate.

Josh Kaul – He is seeking re-election as the Attorney General of Wisconsin.

Pooja Sethi – The former immigration attorney is contesting for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives. She is facing Republican Jennifer Mushtaler in the election.

Shuchita Patel – The Democratic candidate is contesting for the Forsyth County Commissioner’s post in Georgia.

Aparna Raj – She is contesting for a seat in Washington, D.C. City Council.