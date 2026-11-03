With $2.2 billion net worth, Vivek Ramaswamy would become 3rd-richest elected US official if he wins Ohio governor race

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would become the third-richest elected official in the United States if he wins the Ohio gubernatorial election this month, with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion, according to Forbes. The 41-year-old businessman-turned-politician is competing against Democratic candidate Amy Acton and Libertarian candidate Don Kissick to become Ohio’s 71st governor. Vivek Ramaswamy is worth an estimated $2.2 billion. (AP)

If elected, Ramaswamy would also become the first Indian American governor of Ohio and the second-richest governor in the US, Forbes reported. He would rank behind only President Donald Trump, whose estimated fortune stands at $7 billion, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who is worth around $4.2 billion.

Much of Ramaswamy’s wealth comes from Roivant Sciences, the drug-development company he founded in 2014. The company’s stock surged in late 2025 following positive Phase 3 trial results for brepocitinib, a drug targeting an autoimmune disease.

Despite the rise in Roivant’s stock, Ramaswamy has been selling portions of his stake in the company. Forbes estimates that he has generated approximately $1.2 billion through Roivant stock sales over the past year. This includes $106 million in disclosed sales in November and December last year and around $400 million sold in the first quarter of 2026. Assuming a similar pace of sales in the following two quarters, Forbes estimates that Ramaswamy could have sold another $700 million over the past six months.

(Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy heckled at campaign event in Ohio over controversial ad featuring Amy Acton's estranged mother)

How much Roivant does Ramaswamy still own? Ramaswamy's remaining stake in Roivant has declined. According to Forbes, at the end of 2025, Ramaswamy and his wife held 61.8 million Roivant shares, including 14.7 million in-the-money stock options, representing an 8.7% stake in the company. By the following quarter, their holdings had fallen to 38.9 million shares, with no remaining options, bringing their ownership to 5.4%.

Since Ramaswamy’s ownership has subsequently dropped below 5% and he is no longer an officer or director of Roivant, he is no longer required to disclose additional stock sales to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Forbes estimates that he may now have as much as $1.3 billion in cash and liquid securities following the sales.

Apart from Roivant, Ramaswamy also holds an estimated $130 million stake in Chapter, a Medicare-navigation company he quietly co-founded in 2020 while still running Roivant. Chapter raised $100 million this year at a valuation of $3 billion, twice its valuation a year earlier.

(Also Read: Ramaswamy nearly drops child in awkward on-camera moment: ‘He just lost Ohio’)

Ramaswamy’s wealth becomes talking point in Ohio race Ramaswamy’s billionaire status has emerged as a talking point in the Ohio gubernatorial race. Democratic nominee Amy Acton has highlighted his wealth and private-jet travel in her campaign messaging and referred to the Republican candidate as her “self-funding billionaire” opponent.

Ramaswamy, meanwhile, has embraced his business background and financial success. “I believe in celebrating success,” he said after winning May’s Republican primary.

“I was not born a billionaire. I was not born a millionaire. I was not born an anything-aire,” he added.