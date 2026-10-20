US official denies Iran's claim that American forces targeted Konarak naval base: 'Inaccurate, as usual'

The United States has denied reports that its forces attacked Iran’s Konarak naval base on Monday, October 19, after Iranian media claimed that a military facility in the country’s southeast had been hit.

The US denied Iran’s claim that American forces struck Konarak naval base, as reports of casualties remain unverified. (AFP)

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A US official told CNN that Iran’s claim was “inaccurate ... as usual,” according to CNN national security reporter Zachary Cohen. The denial came after Iranian media reported that American forces had fired projectiles at the base in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

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There has been no independent confirmation of the reported attack or the casualties claimed by Iranian sources.

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Iran reports attack on Konarak naval base

According to Gooya News, citing a report by the Iranian account DEJ, two light projectiles allegedly struck an Iranian naval base in Konarak early Monday, October 19, injuring two personnel. The report did not independently confirm the attack.

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{{^usCountry}} The Iranian Navy also accused US forces of striking the facility, according to a report by Dawn citing Al Jazeera. Iranian accounts said the projectiles targeted an anti-aircraft weapon at the military complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iranian Navy also accused US forces of striking the facility, according to a report by Dawn citing Al Jazeera. Iranian accounts said the projectiles targeted an anti-aircraft weapon at the military complex. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Iranian website Gooya News reported that US Navy fighter jets had targeted naval positions linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Konarak.

The website claimed the operation was a response to an Iranian attempt to target a US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the northern Arabian Sea. It also reported that F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets launched from the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier took part in the alleged operation. These details have not been independently verified.

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Konarak naval base’s strategic importance in Iran

The Konarak naval base is located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, along the Gulf of Oman. Its position gives it strategic importance for Iranian naval operations along the country’s southern coast.

The conflicting accounts come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran. While Iranian media have reported a US attack and casualties, the American official’s statement to CNN disputes Tehran’s account.

The US denial does not, by itself, establish what happened at the base. The circumstances surrounding the reported incident remain unclear.