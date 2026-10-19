US issues security alerts across 12 Middle East nations including UAE, Saudi Arabia; warns citizens to prepare for flight disruptions

The United States has issued security alerts across 12 locations in the Middle East, warning Americans of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions amid a complex regional security environment. US issues Middle East security alerts across 12 locations. (Pexel)

The alerts, dated October 18, 2026, cover Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Qatar, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Israel/Jerusalem, according to the notices shared. US diplomatic missions have urged Americans in the region to exercise heightened vigilance, monitor airline operations and prepare for sudden changes to travel plans.

The warnings cite the potential for hostilities to escalate beyond their immediate area and caution that Iran and groups supportive of Tehran may target US interests overseas, including businesses and institutions associated with the United States.

The notices also refer to attacks by Iran-supported Houthi forces against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that have caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

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US warns of flight cancellations and airspace closures US diplomatic missions have advised travelers to check flight departure information directly with airlines and airports rather than assume services will operate as scheduled.

The US Mission in Iraq listed Baghdad, Erbil, Basrah and Sulaymaniyah airports for flight-status checks. The US Embassy in Lebanon directed travelers to Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, while the US Mission to Yemen named Yemenia Airways and Fly Aden Airlines as sources of flight information.

The notices for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar carry similar warnings about possible travel disruption. The US Virtual Embassy for Iran separately reiterated that Americans should not travel to Iran and that US citizens there should leave.

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The alerts do not, by themselves, confirm that airports have closed or that flights across the region have been cancelled. Travelers should verify the status of individual flights with airlines and monitor official announcements.

Americans advised to avoid gatherings and monitor local guidance The US missions have urged Americans to enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and help diplomatic officials contact them during emergencies.

Other precautions include avoiding demonstrations and large gatherings, staying away from areas with a heavy police presence, monitoring local media and following instructions from local authorities. Americans have also been advised to keep their phones charged, maintain a low profile and exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States.

The US Embassy in Iraq said its Baghdad embassy remained open for routine American citizen services. The US Embassy in Lebanon also said it remained open for routine American citizen and visa services. The Yemen notice warned that the US government could not provide emergency services to American citizens in the country because of safety risks.