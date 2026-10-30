US plans major changes to Green Card sponsorship under PERM programme: Details here

The United States is heading towards a possible revamp of its employment-based Green Card sponsorship system, following the approval of a proposal to modify the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) program during federal review.

The US is reviewing proposed changes to the PERM process, which employers generally complete before sponsoring workers for EB-2 and EB-3 Green Cards. (X/@USAndIndia)

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These proposed changes may influence the way employers hire American workers before sponsoring foreign professionals for permanent residency, impacting thousands of Indian nationals currently employed in the US.

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The suggested reform aims to enhance recruitment criteria, bolster protections for American workers impacted by layoffs, and ensure adherence to federal non-discrimination regulations. This initiative could lead to substantial modifications in a system that has not seen a thorough revision in over twenty years.

PERM and its significance

PERM, which stands for Program Electronic Review Management, is a labor certification procedure that US employers typically need to complete before sponsoring qualified foreign workers for employment-based Green Cards in categories like EB-2 and EB-3.

Under the existing rule, the employers are obligated to provide evidence that there are not enough qualified, willing, and available US workers for a specific position before they can sponsor a foreign national for permanent employment.

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{{^usCountry}} This process holds particular significance for foreign professionals in the US on temporary visas, such as H-1B visa holders, whose employers plan to sponsor them for permanent residency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This process holds particular significance for foreign professionals in the US on temporary visas, such as H-1B visa holders, whose employers plan to sponsor them for permanent residency. {{/usCountry}}

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What changes could the proposed rules bring?

According to the Department of Labor (DOL), the proposed revisions are expected to address three key aspects of the PERM labour certification process.

Recruitment and advertising requirements: The DOL plans to review the existing recruitment standards that employers must follow to establish that no qualified US workers are available for the position before hiring a foreign national. The proposed changes may introduce revised advertising procedures and stricter documentation requirements. However, the exact expectations will become clearer once the proposal is officially published.

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Additional requirements following layoffs: The proposed rules also aim to strengthen safeguards for US workers affected by workforce reductions. Employers that have recently conducted layoffs may be subject to additional conditions or compliance obligations when pursuing labour certification for foreign workers.

Stricter non-discrimination standards: Employers may also face greater scrutiny over their recruitment and hiring practices. This could involve demonstrating more clearly that recruitment decisions comply with federal equal employment opportunity and non-discrimination requirements.

Overall, the proposed changes are intended to reinforce protections for American workers while placing greater emphasis on employer accountability throughout the PERM process. Employers may need to provide more detailed evidence that they have made genuine efforts to recruit qualified US workers before proceeding with foreign worker sponsorship.

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Nevertheless, the full details remain uncertain because the proposed regulatory text has not yet been released. Until it becomes available, it is difficult to assess whether the revisions will result in higher compliance costs, longer processing times or additional challenges for employers and foreign nationals seeking employment-based permanent residency.