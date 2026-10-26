Infosys discloses DOJ investigation into H-1B visa filings, says potential impact remains uncertain
Infosys says it is discussing an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation into how some H-1B visa holders were classified in immigration documents.
Infosys Ltd. is currently engaged in discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding an active investigation concerning the company's classification of specific H-1B visa holders in immigration documentation provided to US government agencies.
The Indian information technology services firm revealed details of this investigation in its financial disclosures covering the quarter and half-year periods ending September 30, 2026.
“The Company is engaged in discussions with the DOJ regarding its ongoing investigation and continues its own inquiry regarding the matter,” the Bengaluru-headquartered firm stated in the filing, as per American Bazaar.
Infosys says outcome of DOJ H-1B visa inquiry remains uncertain
The organization stated that it was unable to forecast the investigation's conclusion or assess whether it would result in a material adverse impact on its business operations and financial performance.
The disclosure is presented within the "Government Investigation" section of its legal proceedings.
Also Read: H-1B visa: US bans four companies from hiring foreign employees; here's why and what Indian applicants need to know
US suspends 8 tech firms from PERM process
This comes after the United States administration's decision to temporarily restrict eight prominent technology companies—encompassing Indian information technology leaders Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies—from participating in the initiative that permits employers to petition for permanent residency status (green cards) on behalf of international workers. The administration contends that this practice has systematically prevented American workers from accessing opportunities within the domestic labor market.
The directive additionally identified global technology enterprises Capgemini, Cognizant, Microsoft, and Adobe.
A Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) issued by the United States Department of Labor constitutes the foundational prerequisite for employers intending to recruit foreign nationals for permanent employment positions and functions as the essential entry point for securing an employment-based green card.
Infosys's $34 million settlement with US govt
Moreover, a recent inquiry emerges over ten years following Infosys's $34 million settlement with the U.S. government regarding an investigation into suspected immigration violations in 2013. This settlement addressed claims that the organization had inappropriately utilized B-1 business visas for workers performing services within the US and furnished inaccurate statements regarding the rationale for certain employees' visits. The Department of Justice also identified breaches related to employment authorization verification documentation.
Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Infosys consented to remit the financial penalty and enhance its compliance framework, encompassing independent evaluations of its employment verification protocols. The firm contested allegations of systematic visa fraud, and the settlement concluded the government's assertions without pursuing criminal prosecution.
The ongoing inquiry centers on how specific H-1B visa recipients are categorized within immigration paperwork. Infosys has not revealed if this investigation relates to the 2013 settlement agreement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More