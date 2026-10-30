US drops G20 group photo plans amid European diplomats' opposition to Russia's Sergey Lavrov

The United States abandoned plans for a group photograph of top diplomats from the world's 20 largest economies on Friday, the opening day of talks, according to AP. The announcement comes after several European representatives objected to being pictured alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and threatened to boycott the photo session.

The United States cancelled plans for a traditional G20 diplomats’ group photo after some European representatives threatened to boycott it because Lavrov would be included. (File photo/AP)

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The decision to cancel the photograph, traditionally a key feature of such diplomatic gatherings, highlighted the deep divisions within the G20 over ongoing global crises and their implications for international security and trade.

Marco Rubio to host two-day G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is presiding over the two-day gathering on Friday and Saturday, which is intended to lay the groundwork for the G20 leaders' summit that President Donald Trump will host at his Miami golf club in December, as per CBS News.

Rubio opted to cancel the group photograph after concluding that the dispute surrounding it would distract from the meeting's proceedings, two US officials told AP on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue. The discussions in Atlanta will otherwise proceed as scheduled.

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The move to scrap the photograph has further heightened concerns over the G20 diplomats' ability to reach a consensus on several pressing global issues. These include the Russia-Ukraine war, the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, American tariffs and China's activities in the South China Sea. Together, these developments have driven up global fuel costs and fuelled uncertainty surrounding international trade.

G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting agenda

The US officials are expected to address disagreements over freedom of navigation in key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea and the South China Sea. These issues will involve broader deliberations on Iran, the Russia-Ukraine war and China's relations with its smaller neighbours.

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However, the possibility of further US military action against Iran is expected to loom over the meeting, raising concerns across the region, including among G20 member Saudi Arabia.

Several G20 members have also voiced reservations about Washington's decision to invite Russia, particularly as Moscow continues its intensified attacks on Ukraine. Russia's delegation in Atlanta will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while China will be represented by a deputy foreign minister. Most other participating countries have sent their respective top diplomats, according to US officials.