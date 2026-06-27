Utah fire update: Governor declares state of emergency as Cottonwood Fire forces evacuations
Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency and banned July Fourth fireworks statewide as the Cottonwood Fire sears.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a statewide emergency on Thursday as the Cottonwood Fire grew into the largest active wildfire.
The neighboring surroundings are covered in billowing smoke. Additionally, smoke columns are still visible from all over the state, which has an impact on the quality of the air at well-liked tourist destinations like Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks, which are located far south of the flames.
As a heat wave engulfs the US West Coast, more fire danger is anticipated, with concerning circumstances for states like Colorado and Arizona.
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Utah's largest fire
The fire started on June 22. In four days, it overtook every other active wildfire in the country by size. According to Utah's wildfire monitor, nine active wildfires were burning over 143,000 acres as of Friday.
The Cottonwood fire, which officials found on Monday, is one of the ongoing fires. Cox called it the most devastating fire in the state's history.
According to Utah fire information, it has burnt close to 72,000 acres thus far and is 0% contained. Additionally, it has destroyed several nearby properties and prompted the closure of Eagle Point Ski Resort, one of Utah's destination mountain resorts.
The fire has also forced mandatory evacuations of the resort. The town of Eureka, population 1,000, was also temporarily evacuated Thursday due to a separate blaze, the Iron Fire burning southwest of Salt Lake City, which has scorched more than 40,000 acres.
The National Weather Service issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" warning, a unique alert that the Salt Lake City office has never previously issued.
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Fireworks are banned as the State's emergency response
Cox has also announced that personal fireworks are temporarily prohibited until July 5th, ahead of Fourth of July celebrations.
In Utah, fireworks are typically permitted from June 24 to July 25. In the past, municipalities and cities were in charge of their own limitations. At first, Cox said he didn't have the power to impose a statewide ban. That was altered by the proclamation of emergency.
The state forester may prohibit the use of fireworks anywhere in the state in accordance with the governor's executive decree. A 2024 law that prohibited the forester from prohibiting pyrotechnics in cities around the state is temporarily suspended by the order.
In a press conference, Cox said, “It’s not about taking decisions away from local communities. In fact, we want to put local knowledge at the center of this process.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More