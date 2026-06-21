Utah Iron Fire map, evacuation updates: Blaze near Eureka scorches acres; smoke visible in Juab and Tooele counties
Dense smoke from the Iron Fire has been visible across northern Utah, including parts of the Wasatch Front, Juab County and Tooele County.
A wildfire known as the Iron Fire is burning northwest of Eureka, Utah. The blaze was first reported on Saturday morning and had grown to an estimated 4,700 acres by 1:30 p.m. local time. Fire officials reported that the wildfire remained 0% contained. See the map here.
Evacuation updates
No mandatory evacuation orders had been issued for the Iron Fire as of the latest reports. However, residents in areas near the fire are advised to stay alert and follow guidance from local authorities as conditions can change rapidly.
Smoke and visibility
Dense smoke from the Iron Fire has been visible across northern Utah, including parts of the Wasatch Front, Juab County and Tooele County.
Hazy conditions in Salt Lake City and surrounding communities have also been linked to smoke from the separate Sawmill Fire in Iron County, which has burned about 3,700 acres, as well as larger wildfires burning in Nevada and Arizona.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More