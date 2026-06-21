A grass fire has been burning near the University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City Fire Department (SLCFD) has said. SLCFD revealed that the blaze is burning at 1950 East Circle of Hope Drive. Salt Lake City wildfire: Map, evacuation updates as videos show Bonneville Fire burning near University of Utah Hospital (Pexel - representational image)

The SLCFD shared several updates on X.

“We are currently working a grass fire at about 1950 East Circle of Hope Drive. Currently no structures are threatened. Please avoid the area and avoid flying drones in the area. PIO in route,” a post reads.

“Media staging is at north Campus Drive and East medical drive. This is a large fire that is upwards of 50 acres. Multiple SLCFD units on scene as well as State and Federal assets,” a follow-up post reads.

“State and federal helicopters are operating on the fire with water drops. Please do not fly drones in the area,” says another follow-up post.

Videos and photos surface Photos and videos of the fire have surfaced on X.

“New Start: The Bonneville Fire is burning in the hills above Salt Lake City, Utah. 5-10 acres. Resources on scene,” a post reads, featuring a photo of smoke from the fire.

“#BonnevilleFire Here is some Video of the wildfire behind the University of Utah,” a video is captioned.

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“A grass fire is burning 50 acres along the hillside behind the University of Utah hospital. It sparked about an hour ago. Air assets assisting crews on scene. No structures threatened at the moment, according to Salt Lake City Fire Department,” another video of the fire is captioned.

Another video reads, “Fresh wildfire in Salt Lake City behind the University of Utah. Nobody on scene yet and it’s massive/spreading fast.”

You can check out the map here: https://app.watchduty.org/i/103830

While not much information has been revealed about any evacuations that may be taking place, ABC4 reporter Bayan Wang shared a video of air assets responding to the fire.

“More air assets responding to 50 acre fire burning behind University of #Utah hospital and medical campus. Very dry and breezy out here. According to SLCFD, local, state and federal fire crews are on scene,” Wang captioned the video.