University of Utah: Riot police clamps down on pro-Palestinian protesters; ‘disturbing’ footage emerges

Condemning Israel's occupation in the Gaza Strip of Palestine, students from the University of Utah also joined in the pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus grounds recently. Fuelling fervour to the ongoing national wave of student activism standing in solidarity with Gaza, they demanded the institution disclose its investments in the manufacturing process of weapons used against the Palestinian people, ultimately pushing the authorities to divest from its Israeli connections on Monday. A scene from Monday's student protests and encampments at the University of Utah. (Instagram - @mechadeuofu)

Over 300 students and protesters from the community were joined by faculty members as they all rallied on the steps of the school's administration building. The march eventually led to the Presidents' Circle. All pro-Palestine protesters cited their First Amendment right to protest peacefully. Their demonstrations continued well into the night as they erected nearly 20 tent encampments on the university grounds.

Eventually, the university officials issued a statement urging the protesters to disperse, threatening eventual intervention by law enforcement. The statement read, “Students, faculty, staff and community members, you have the right to express your viewpoint, and we have heard you. You do not, however, have the right to set up structures or camp overnight. You are violating Utah state law and the University of Utah free speech policy.”

Riot police's clamp down on pro-Palestine protests at the University of Utah

Per media reports, the protesters were offered a 15-minute window before 10 pm to disperse peacefully. However, demonstrators continued to resist into the night. The protest is said to have been set into motion by the student organisation Mecha de U of U, a self-proclaimed “Anti-Imperialist, Anti-Colonial, Socialist Student Org,” per their Instagram profile.

The situation slipped out of hand as disturbing images of police stepping in forcefully to break up the protests emerged from the University campus. Several clips, as also shared by Mecha de U of U on social media, revealed cops in full riot gear dragging student activists. Another footage even shows them arresting students.

A few hours ago, the student organisation shared another post, claiming the cops were firing rubber bullets at unarmed students. “Shame on the University of Utah for allowing campus and state police to shoot rubber bullets at unarmed students,” Mecha de U of U wrote on Instagram.

Spencer James Coz, the Governor of Utah, weighed in on the student demonstrations in a Monday tweet, “We hold dear our First Amendment rights to protest and peaceably assemble. The First Amendment does not protect violence, threats to public safety, property damage, camping or disruptions to our learning institutions. We will protect protestors and arrest those who violate the law.”