Pro-Palestine protests 10-pt cheat sheet: 900 arrested across US universities in last 10 days
Apr 29, 2024 11:11 AM IST
Amid widespread anti-Israel protests across US universities, hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested over the past few days
Amid widespread anti-Israel protests across US universities, hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested over the past few days. Last Saturday alone, more than 200 protesters were arrested at colleges including Northeastern University in Boston, Arizona State University in Tempe, Indiana University in Bloomington and Washington University in St. Louis.
Videos surfacing on social media show chaos unfolding at various campuses. Anti-Israel protesters violently clashed with law enforcement, with students several being dragged away. At least 900 people were reportedly arrested in the last 10 days.
Amid the ongoing protests, here is a 10-point update on the current scenario:
- Protest at Harvard University: Demonstrators at Harvard University were caught on camera flying a Palestinian flag in a spot generally reserved for the American flag. A video showed three students at the Ivy League school raising the Palestinian flag over the statue of John Harvard. This is where the Stars & Stripes is supposed to fly. “The flags raised by protesters over University Hall were removed by Harvard facilities staff,” a university spokesperson told New York Post. “The actions are a violation of University policy and the individuals involved will be subject to disciplinary action.”
- Protest at George Washington University: By Sunday night, April 28, the number of protesters on George Washington University's campus had reduced to around 20 people. However, the school said that a different group of demonstrators erected an encampment of about 20 tents on a public street located nearby. Over the past few days, an encampment was set up on the campus, following which the administration decided it would suspend and "administratively bar” from school grounds students who remained there even after being asked to leave. The university confirmed that no incidents of violence were reported but “the actions of some protestors have been highly offensive to many members of our community.”
- Protest at Tufts University's Medford: Tufts University's Medford - Somerville campus in Massachusetts "must end" so commencement proceedings could proceed, university leaders have said. "Tufts has a time-honored tradition of civil protest. Consistent with that tradition, and throughout this academic year, we have balanced our students’ right to protest with enforcing our conduct policies," the message from the leaders reads. "Over the past two weeks, we have respected our community members’ right to advocate for their beliefs through a small camp site on the academic quad on our Medford/Somerville campus." The message adds, "We have even delayed some preparations for Commencement as much as possible to allow the protest to resolve peacefully. But now the encampment must end, ideally peacefully and voluntarily, so we can prepare the campus for Commencement."
- Protest at UCLA: On Sunday, April 28, protesters breached a security barrier that was in place to keep opposing protest groups apart on the campus of UCLA. “Very high passions on both sides, and when these two come together we have seen confrontations,” CNN’s Camila Bernal reported. “People who are screaming at each other, sometimes shoving and pushing, and it does get violent at times.”
- Portland State University’s decision: Portland State University has decided to pause receiving gifts and grants from the Boeing Company for now. The pause will remain in place until a forum is built to debate the ethics of doing so. "I have heard many students and faculty express that they would like to see PSU cut ties with the company. I initially found these demands confusing and arbitrary: PSU has no investments in Boeing but accepts philanthropic gifts from the company and, given that Boeing is a major employer in the region, many of our alumni work there,” PSU President Ann Cudd said in a letter to the campus community. The letter added, “However, the passion with which these demands are being repeatedly expressed by some in our community motivates me, as a scholar of academic ethics and a university leader responsible for the well being of our campus constituents, to listen and ask additional questions.”
- Vandalism at the University of Southern California: It has been reported that the University of Southern California property was vandalised "by individuals who are part of the group that has continued to illegally camp on our campus” on Saturday, April 27. The university confirmed that the Tommy Trojan statue and a fountain in Alumni Park were vandalised. “Despite repeated warnings, this group has also continued to disrupt our campus operations and harass students and others, in violation of numerous university policies,” Joel Curran, senior vice president of communications, said in a statement, according to CNN. "While the university fully supports freedom of expression, these acts of vandalism and harassment are absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
- Protest at Arizona State University: A group of demonstrators created an encampment on the Arizona State University campus, and as many as 72 people were arrested by Arizona State University Police. 13 of those who were arrested were students. “ASU Police arrested 72 people for trespassing after they set up an unauthorized encampment Friday, in violation of university policy,” the university said in a media release. “Encampments are prohibited on Arizona State University property. Lawful demonstrations can take place except overnight between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m."
- Protest at Washington University: Over 80 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested at Washington University in St. Louis on Saturday. A group of protesters including students, employees and people who are not associated with the university were seen marching on the campus. They also “pitched tents, and indicated that they did not intend to leave,” the university said. THe university said of those arrested, “All will face charges of trespassing and some may also be charged with resisting arrest and assault, including for injuries to police officers.”
- Protest at Northeastern University: School officials were able to shut down a protest encampment at the, following which a student organisation named Huskies for a Free Palestine insisted it was not infiltrated by outside organisers, contrary to what officials said. At least 100 people were detained at the encampment. "We were not 'infiltrated' in any way, shape or form by 'professional protestors', no one hired, it was comprised primarily of students," the student group said in a statement. The university said protesters used “virulent antisemitic slurs, including 'Kill the Jews’ – another allegation the student organisation dismissed. "The only people hurling antisemitic slurs last night were Zionist counter-protestors attempting to instigate our peaceful encampment. Despite this, the university exploited this moment to lie about our encampment and justify the brutal arrest of over 100 students,” it said.
- Protest at Indiana University Bloomington: Indiana University Bloomington saw as many as 23 arrests on Saturday. The arrests were made after demonstrators formed a protest encampment, the school's police department said. Police claimed that a group set up tents and canopies with the stated intention to occupy the university space indefinitely,” adding that the “temporary or permanent structures" violated school policy.
