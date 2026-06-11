Salt Lake City fire update: Ensign Peak brush fire spreads over 30 acres; map, evacuation details

Update: Fox13 of Utah reports that the forward progress of the fire has been stopped, having burnt around 40 acres of land. Per incident command, the fire is now contained by more than 50% with no further active threat to structures. Representational. (Unsplash)

However, the Utah Fire Department noted that the fire is still not under control and remains active. Additionally, the department also said that the fire was human-caused and a probe into how it started is underway.

Despite the initial claim by Utah Fire Info that the fire prompted evacuation, Fox 13 clarified citing Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Chad Jepperson that no formal evacuation order was issued. Residents were only told to stay away from the area as the fire response was on, he said.

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Original Story: A brush fire in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday has spread over 30 acres with a massive fire response underway. Called the Sandhurst Fire, the blaze started near Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City, according to Utah Fire Info. The NWS in Utah issued a Red Flag weather warning amid the fire.

Watch Duty reports that the fire is spreading at an alarming rate with potential structure threat and evacuations in the areas around Ensign Peak.

"The Sandhurst 2 Fire is currently estimated at 30+ acres on Ensign Peak, north of the Capitol. Homes are threatened, and evacuations are underway. Ground and aviation resources are on scene and actively engaged in suppression efforts," a statement from Utah Fire on Facebook read.

No further details about where the evacuations for the fire are being carried out have been released.

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