A family from Vermont discovered an easy way to salvage unwanted wood by repurposing old pallets and crates, turning shipping wood into building material and firewood for the winter. For several years, they collected pallets from businesses in their local community, salvaging good boards for construction work around their property and converting the rest of the wood into firewood. The approach helped the family save money on both firewood and building materials while recycling wood that would otherwise go to waste.

Representative AI image of a man burning discarded wooden pallets for winter warmth, while salvaged timber is stacked nearby for reuse in building projects. (AI-generated/ ChatGPT) more less

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The approach was shared by Vermont resident Kitty Werner in an article published in Mother Earth News. She described how the family had slowly built up a stock of salvaged wood, putting it to use on different home projects. Instead of buying lumber for every home improvement, they used wood that companies would otherwise throw out in the form of packaging. Her experience illustrated how, with perseverance, a habit of reuse could turn an unremarkable waste material into an asset for the home.

Discarded pallets become useful household materials

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According to Werner's account, over time hardware stores, appliance shops, home and building centers, and factories would often get rid of their wooden pallets and crates. Typically, they'd place them by their dumpsters so that any takers could easily gather and haul them away. Over the span of a number of years, the family collected these discarded wooden pallets and crates, with the cost of collection being mostly limited to fuel for their vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} The more sound pieces were salvaged for a variety of uses on the property. Werner had built a greenhouse, a potting and tool shed, and a storage shed, all from reclaimed wood. A pallet board fence was erected around their garden, and additional boards were also used as barn cladding. Werner noted that a large hoard of wood meant the household had sufficient material to pursue additional projects in the future without having to buy new lumber. Although Werner had expressed that she would love to replace the carpet in her living room with wood from pallets, she also explained that such plans were for another time and that she had not yet done such a project. Damaged wood provides winter heating {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The more sound pieces were salvaged for a variety of uses on the property. Werner had built a greenhouse, a potting and tool shed, and a storage shed, all from reclaimed wood. A pallet board fence was erected around their garden, and additional boards were also used as barn cladding. Werner noted that a large hoard of wood meant the household had sufficient material to pursue additional projects in the future without having to buy new lumber. Although Werner had expressed that she would love to replace the carpet in her living room with wood from pallets, she also explained that such plans were for another time and that she had not yet done such a project. Damaged wood provides winter heating {{/usCountry}}

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Naturally, not every one of the pallets was suitable for building. Some arrived with broken planks, or parts that weren't going to slot in easily. Rather than holding on to all the scraps, some of the unused timber was set aside as firewood for the winter, helping them use material that was unsuitable for building and reduce the amount of wood they had to buy for heating. The arrangement also benefited businesses that supplied wood packaging material by reducing the work involved in disposing of unwanted packaging. As it turned out, this created a mutually beneficial scenario, although what was saved was conditional upon the cost of transport and the state of the timber, as well as the length of usefulness.

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Nevertheless, not every pallet should be taken for granted when burning firewood, as some wood may have been pressure-treated, chemically treated, or contaminated, making it unsuitable for household burning. The Food and Agriculture Organization’s international wood packaging standard ISPM 15 distinguishes between different treatment methods. Its markings identify heat-treated wood with the code HD and wood fumigated with Methyl Bromide with code MB. Although HT identifies heat treatment rather than methyl bromide fumigation, the marking alone does not establish that the wood is free from other treatments or contamination. A pallet with an MB marking and unknown treatments is a sign of chemical contamination and should not be used as household firewood.

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A truck transports a large load of wooden pallets, illustrating the scale of pallet collection and reuse that helps provide affordable winter heating and building materials.

A household example of reducing material waste

Their philosophy reflects a wider trend in society aiming to get more from materials that might otherwise find their way to landfills. Pallets are employed on an enormous scale for the transportation and storage of goods, but the utility needn't end when their service ends. They can be repaired, dismantled, or reused in another application according to their state. Research published in the Journal of Cleaner Production in 2021 examined the environmental effects of wooden pallets throughout their life cycle. The research highlights the importance of repair and remanufacturing in extending the service life of pallet systems.

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A family-based illustration of this can be seen in Werner's lifestyle. By picking up discarded pallets, the family found materials for construction projects around their property, including a shed, fencing, and barn cladding, as well as food for winter. Collecting unwanted wood packaging became a practical strategy for saving money while making use of materials that businesses no longer needed.