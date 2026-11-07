US Marine charged with aggravated manslaughter after mother, child killed in Virginia I-95 DUI crash

Authorities have charged 22-year-old active-duty Marine Malik Jeremiah Thomas with two counts of aggravated manslaughter. Virginia State Police said Thomas drove under the influence and crashed into a family’s SUV on Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Friday. The crash killed a mother and her young child.

An active-duty Marine, Malik Jeremiah Thomas, now faces two aggravated manslaughter charges as authorities say his vehicle slammed into a family’s SUV on I-95. (Representational) (Unsplash)

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Thomas, of Fredericksburg, was initially arrested on a DUI charge before prosecutors upgraded the case later Friday. Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen announced that Thomas now faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter, with each charge carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

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What happened in the crash

According to Virginia State Police, the collision occurred at about 1:53 am Friday near mile marker 141 on northbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County. Investigators said a Dodge Charger driven by Thomas was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a Nissan Rogue carrying a Stafford family.

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{{^usCountry}} The impact forced the Nissan off the left side of the highway, causing it to overturn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact forced the Nissan off the left side of the highway, causing it to overturn. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities said an adult woman riding in the SUV died at the scene. A child passenger, younger than five, was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The SUV’s driver, identified only as the victims’ husband and father, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. Officials have not publicly released the identities of the victims.

Thomas was not injured in the collision. Three passengers riding in his vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

Why were the charges upgraded?

Investigators said Thomas identified himself at the crash scene as an active-duty member of the US Marine Corps. Prosecutors said testing showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.17. Because of the high alcohol concentration, authorities upgraded the charges after reviewing evidence collected from the scene.

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The Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Thomas is scheduled to appear for arraignment on November 9.

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Accident lead to traffic disruption

The fatal collision shut down all northbound travel lanes on Interstate 95 for several hours Friday morning as emergency crews responded and investigators documented the scene.

Authorities diverted traffic while first responders worked at the crash site. The 95 Express Lanes reopened around 6 am, while the regular northbound lanes resumed normal traffic by about 7 am, according to officials. Stafford County Public Schools also reported widespread delays to morning bus routes because of the traffic backup.

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