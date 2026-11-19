Visa and Mastercard have confirmed a cybersecurity incident involving a third-party service provider, with some customer information accessed in the attack. Both payment companies have stressed that their own systems and payment networks were not affected.

Visa and Mastercard confirm a third-party cyberattack exposed limited customer information, while both companies report no impact on their payment networks. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

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The incident involved a service provider in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Visa. Mastercard also confirmed that a limited amount of information belonging to some cardholders enrolled in a specific benefits programme was exposed.

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The disclosures came on Thursday, November 19, after the ransomware group n0n claimed responsibility for the attack, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing cybersecurity firm SOCRadar. However, the companies have not identified the affected service provider or confirmed the full extent of the information accessed.

Deep Dive What customer information was exposed in the Visa and Mastercard vendor cyberattack? Mastercard said a limited amount of information belonging to some cardholders enrolled in a specific benefits programme was exposed. Visa confirmed that some customer information was accessed, but the companies have not disclosed the full details. Were Visa and Mastercard payment networks affected by the cyberattack? No. Both companies said their own systems and payment networks were not affected by the incident. Have Visa and Mastercard identified the service provider involved in the attack? No. Visa said the provider was in the Asia-Pacific region, but neither company named it or confirmed the full extent of the information accessed.

According to the report, which first reported details of the customer data leak, the incident also involved JPMorgan Chase. The bank separately confirmed that attackers may have accessed marketing information held by its third-party vendors.

Visa confirms third-party cybersecurity incident, says card numbers unaffected

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{{^usCountry}} Visa confirmed that the incident involved an outside service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. The company clarified that its own systems were not involved in the attack and that there was no indication that payment information had been compromised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visa confirmed that the incident involved an outside service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. The company clarified that its own systems were not involved in the attack and that there was no indication that payment information had been compromised. {{/usCountry}}

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"Visa’s systems were not involved and were not impacted. There is no indication that payment data such as card numbers have been affected," a Visa spokesperson told cybersecurity publication Cybernews.

This means the company has not reported any impact on customers' card numbers or its payment operations. However, Visa has not disclosed the identity of the affected service provider or the exact type and amount of information that may have been accessed.

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The incident highlights how companies can face data security risks through outside service providers even when their own systems remain unaffected.

Mastercard confirms limited customer information exposed in cyberattack

Mastercard also acknowledged that some information belonging to its cardholders was exposed. However, the company clarified that the incident did not affect its payment network or customers' ability to use their cards.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Mastercard described the exposed information as a “limited amount of non-payments information from a subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program.”

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The company also confirmed that the exposure had been contained. It did not report any disruption to card payments or its network.

Mastercard has not disclosed how many cardholders were affected or identified the third-party company involved.

Ransomware group n0n claims responsibility for the attack

The cyberattack gained further significance after the ransomware group n0n claimed responsibility. According to The Wall Street Journal and cybersecurity firm SOCRadar, the group claimed to have obtained customer information linked to Visa, Mastercard and JPMorgan Chase.

However, the full extent of the data leak and the group's claims have not been independently established.

JPMorgan Chase separately confirmed that attackers may have accessed marketing data held by its outside service providers, potentially including customer names and email addresses. The bank also clarified that its banking services were not disrupted.

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Neither Visa nor Mastercard has reported an impact on its payment network as a result of the incident.