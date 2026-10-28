Vivek Ramaswamy’s former teacher scolds him over controversial ad targeting Amy Acton: ‘I taught you better’

A former educator of embattled Vivek Ramaswamy publicly criticized the Republican candidate regarding a contentious campaign advertisement he disseminated targeting his Democratic rival, Amy Acton, in the Ohio gubernatorial election.

Ohio gubernatorial Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s refusal to withdraw a controversial ad targeting Amy Acton has cost him endorsements and event venues. (REUTERS)

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Retired educator Michael Pogue appeared at one of Ramaswamy's campaign gatherings in Cincinnati on October 24 as a form of protest, displaying a placard that read, “Shame on you, Vivek! I taught you better.”

Michael Pogue asks Ramaswamy to issue ‘sincere apology’

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Pogue had instructed Ramaswamy during his eighth-grade year at Princeton Junior High School, as per the Cincinnati Enquirer. He urged his former student to provide a “full retraction and sincere apology” to Acton.

The advertisement faced criticism from members of both political parties following its inclusion of Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, who had previously lost custody of her children after her deceased husband's indictment for the sexual assault of Acton during her childhood. In the 30-second commercial, Arthur characterized her daughter as a “liar.” The husband was not subjected to prosecution regarding this allegation before the couple's departure from the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Amy Acton breaks silence as Vivek Ramaswamy takes credit for controversial ad featuring her estranged mom {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Amy Acton breaks silence as Vivek Ramaswamy takes credit for controversial ad featuring her estranged mom {{/usCountry}}

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“This latest attack on Dr. Acton hits home,” Pogue stated to the Enquirer. “I had too many students who were raped.”

Ramaswamy's controversial advertisement and his steadfast refusal to withdraw it have led to the forfeiture of significant endorsements and the cancellation of scheduled venues.

Ramaswamy gets support from Trump amid ad row

The MAGA-aligned figure has justified the advertisement as “legitimate”, with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly supporting his position. This dispute emerges during a competitive electoral landscape in Ohio, with voting day approaching within seven days.

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However, several Republican figures, including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, have publicly criticized the advertisement and demanded its removal.

Ohio newspaper backs Amy Acton

During the weekend, Ohio's most prominent newspaper, The Plain Dealer, departed from its longstanding practice of remaining neutral in major electoral contests to publicly support Acton's gubernatorial campaign.

“Vivek Ramaswamy, seeking the highest office in this state, has produced a campaign advertisement that weaponizes the sexual abuse his opponent, Amy Acton, suffered as a child,” the The Plain Dealer's editorial board wrote.

“There are moments when a community must decide what it stands for, when its institutions have a duty to speak and when silence itself becomes a statement,” it added.