Was there a tornado in Texas today? Damage reported near Houston amid warnings; videos surface

A tornado was confirmed Monday afternoon in the Houston suburban area, specifically around Willowbrook and Jersey Village, part of north-northeastern Houston. Travelers make their way through William P. Hobby Airport on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)

The storm struck at approximately 1:38 p.m. Central Time, moving northeast at about 25-30 mph with damage reported at the Klein Fire Department's administration building as well as downed trees and power lines.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. CST for several counties, including Harris, Montgomery, Waller, Brazos and Fort Bend.

Residents in the Houston area are advised to stay alert, with the National Weather Service emphasising, “Seek shelter in a basement or interior room of a sturdy building or ditch if outdoors or in a vehicle.”

Although the initial tornado warning was cancelled at 2:13 p.m. after the storm moved out of the most favorable environment, the danger of subsequent twisters or large hail remains.

Late-season tornadoes are common in November

According to the Houston Chronicle, November is historically among the most active months for tornadoes in Southeast Texas. The pattern is driven by warm Gulf air colliding with advancing cold fronts, creating heightened wind shear and rotating storms.

The Houston Chronicle reports, the peak timing of twisters in the region often falls between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. when the atmosphere is most unstable.

Risks and travel disruption

Though the confirmed tornado in Houston may be the most significant for Monday, other parts of Texas remain on alert.

Storms with hail, damaging winds and a low but real risk of additional tornadoes were expected to track across Central Texas, including the Midland-Odessa region and east of the I-35 corridor, as announced on November 23 by KXXV.

Travel disruptions are expected as the Federal Aviation Administration has placed a ground stop at Bush Airport (IAH) with departure delays of around 75 minutes.