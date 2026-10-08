What is 'Mar-a-Lago face'? Susan Dell's White House appearance sparks buzz; experts explain look

Susan Dell, wife of Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, was seen alongside President Donald Trump on October 7, sparking a fresh wave of discussions about her appearance.

Susan Dell, wife of Michael Dell, left, and Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Inc., during an announcement on Trump Accounts in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. (Bloomberg)

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Dell was encouraging American families to register for Trump Accounts, and the president even as the CEO if his wife was considering running for office, giving her his ‘complete and total endorsement.’ Earlier, the Dells had pledged $6.25 billion to the Trump Accounts.

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{{^usCountry}} Susan Dell's appearance sparked discussions about her having a ‘Mar-a-Lago’ face. This is not the first time Dell's appearance has been spoken off. When the couple first pledged the amount, many discussed possible plastic surgeries online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Susan Dell's appearance sparked discussions about her having a ‘Mar-a-Lago’ face. This is not the first time Dell's appearance has been spoken off. When the couple first pledged the amount, many discussed possible plastic surgeries online. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Surprise, Your Child Has a ‘Trump Account.’ Here’s What to Know.

Susan Dell's appearance sparks ‘Mar-a-Lago face’ buzz

“Susan Dell. Before Mar a Lago face, and after,” one wrote.

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Another added “Please stop with the Mar-a-Lago face!”.

Yet another said “Mar-A-Lago face is like a virus; it gets them all.”

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What is ‘Mar-a-Lago face’?

Dr. Shervin Naderi explained that the American elite always had a signature aesthetic, be it the ‘pillow face’ in the 2000s, marked by overfilled cheeks and swollen lips or the Mar-a-Lago Face, a trend which began in the 2020s.

“The Mar-a-Lago Face represents a new era of American luxury aesthetics—engineered, refined, and designed to project control and affluence,” the expert noted.

Naderi described it as ‘a modern aristocratic mask—surgically sculpted to convey affluence, precision, and control. It’s not about reversing time. It’s about rewriting the rules of aging.’ Features of the Mar-a-Lago face includes lifted brows, sculpted cheekbones, tight jawlines, plump polished lips, and smooth skin.

Also Read | Susan Dell's age and family: Here's all about her parents and husband Michael Dell

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“The term describes a hyper-polished, hyper-filled appearance — all tight skin, high cheeks, plump lips, and sculpted jawlines. It’s associated with the Palm Beach social scene,” The Spiegel Center in Newton, Massachusetts noted. They said it was the ‘cosmetic equivalent of turning every filter to 'max’."

The experts further noted “It’s often associated with excessive cosmetic procedures that remove individuality from the face. While it may occasionally photograph well, it rarely looks natural in real life.”

Susan Dell has never publicly confirmed or commented on whether she has undergone plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures. Last time, too, when she appeared during the announcement of the donation for Trump Accounts, there were several speculations online, from plastic surgery to taking Ozempic. However, there's no proof of her having undergone any procedures, despite photos years apart looking strikingly different.

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