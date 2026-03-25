What is OSHA Cares? All we know about Trump administration's new workplace safety plan

The administration of Donald Trump has unveiled a new workplace safety initiative, “OSHA Cares,” aimed at reshaping how regulators engage with businesses by prioritizing prevention, guidance and accessibility. While the initiative introduces new support measures, core OSHA functions remain intact. (US Department of Labor/ X)

According to Newsweek, the program was recently launched by the US Department of Labor as an agency-wide effort to make the Occupational Safety and Health Administration more approachable, especially for small and mid-sized employers.

Officials say the initiative encourages companies to proactively address workplace risks before they escalate into serious violations or injuries. The focus is on helping employers better understand safety standards and build effective health and safety programs.

Shift in enforcement approach OSHA Cares signals a shift from a strictly enforcement-driven model to one that balances compliance with collaboration. As part of the rollout, OSHA is expanding access to compliance assistance specialists and increasing the availability of educational and training resources.

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Inspectors are also expected to provide more real-time guidance during site visits, offering on-the-spot advice to help businesses correct hazards quickly.

Additionally, the agency has updated its workplace safety poster to promote joint responsibility between employers and workers in identifying and addressing risks.

What remains unchanged? While the initiative introduces new support measures, core OSHA functions remain intact. The agency will continue conducting inspections, issuing citations and enforcing safety regulations across most private-sector workplaces.

The widely used OSHA 10-hour training program will also remain in place. Designed as an entry-level course, it introduces workers to common hazards such as fall risks, electrical dangers and proper use of protective equipment.

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Training, certification and access OSHA does not provide formal certifications. Instead, workers who complete 10- or 30-hour training courses receive completion cards through authorized providers. Employers are still responsible for delivering job-specific safety training.

Officials told the publication that employers can learn more about OSHA Cares and available resources through OSHA’s official website, where details on compliance assistance and training have been centralized.

The OSHA Cares initiative is a push to reduce workplace injuries through early intervention and cooperation, rather than relying solely on penalties.