When do polls close for Kentucky Republican Primaries Tuesday? Check voting hours, key documents

Kentucky voters are heading to the polls on May 19 for the state’s primary elections with several major races and statewide seats on the ballot. Kentucky voters are casting ballots in major primary races. (Getty Images via AFP)

When do polls open and close in Kentucky? Kentucky is one of six states holding primary elections on Tuesday, May 19 as the 2026 midterm election cycle heats up. The other states voting today are Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

In Kentucky specifically, polls are open from 6am to 6pm CT, which makes it one of the earlier closing states on the list. However, those to stand in line at the polling station by 6pm will be allowed to vote.

So if you haven't voted yet, make sure you head out well before the evening.

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What to bring to the polls? Kentucky requires voters to show proof of identification before casting a ballot, per the Courier Journal. Accepted forms of ID include:

Kentucky driver's license or state-issued ID card

US military ID card

College ID card

Kentucky government ID

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If you don't have a valid photo ID, you can still vote but you'll need to fill out a voter affirmation form at your polling location and provide an alternative form of identification, such as a Social Security card, a card showing your name and photograph or an Electronic Benefit Transfer or SNAP card showing your name.

However, it's worth noting that a new law passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in March removes Social Security cards and SNAP cards as accepted alternatives though that change does not take effect until July, so both are still valid for today's primary.

Key races to watch in Kentucky today There's plenty at stake in today's Kentucky primary. Among the biggest races to follow:

A US Senate race is underway with several candidates competing to replace Mitch McConnell.

Another major race is in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District. Republican Rep Thomas Massie is trying to keep his seat but is facing a challenge from Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The winners of today's primaries will move on to face off in the November general election.