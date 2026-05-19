What happened to Jenny Slatten? 90 Day Fiancé star reveals shocking ALS diagnosis; ‘we cried and…’

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Jenny Slatten has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a fatal and progressive neurological condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causes muscle weakness and leads to loss of mobility and speech over time, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is currently no known cure for it. 90 Day Fiance star Jenny Slatten has revealed she has been diagnosed with ALS. (Instagram/ @jan_frmsan)

Jenny who is 68, and her husband Sumit Singh who is 38, revealed the news in an interview with People, ahead of their return to television on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Last Resort. The couple live in India and have been franchise favorites since first appearing on The Other Way in 2019. They learned of the diagnosis in December 2025.

The first red flag came in December 2024, when Sumit noticed Jenny choking badly while drinking water. Soon after, she began experiencing migraines and had difficulty swallowing pills. The couple initially assumed it was some kind of infection and after Jenny started medication, her condition improved slightly. But then her speech began to slow and she started avoiding conversations altogether.

"That's when we knew something was wrong," Jenny recalled, per People.

Things became more public when Jenny attended a 90 Day Fiance holiday party in New York City in December 2025. Fans who watched a holiday interview noticed her speech was noticeably slower, with many speculating she had suffered a stroke, per TMZ. Sumit initially thought she was simply exhausted from travel. But when a commenter online suggested her symptoms looked like ALS, Sumit looked into it and what he found stopped him cold.

“And then I find out that these symptoms she was having this is what it looks like,” he told People.

"We cried and held each other," Jenny told People of the moment they received the news, saying the diagnosis left them both "scared" for what lies ahead.

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Why Jenny and Sumit decided to finally go public with the heartbreaking news Despite the heartbreaking news, Jenny and Sumit are not giving up. Doctors have said the progression of Jenny's ALS is slow.

Jenny is now exploring genetic testing to find out whether she carries the ALS gene, which could potentially qualify her for medication to slow the disease's progression. She has also joined online communities to connect with others and learn about existing and emerging treatments.

Jenny and Sumit had initially chosen to keep the diagnosis private, hoping to find some kind of solution before going public. But after months of trying, they decided it was time to speak out hoping their openness might lead to help from unexpected places.

“At first, we tried to keep it private because it's been very emotional and overwhelming for us,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post, per TMZ. "We were hoping to find some kind of solution before speaking publicly. But after trying for some time, we feel like it's time to reach out."

Jenny told People that by sharing her story, "maybe somebody will come forward with something" that could make a difference.

“Right now we're just looking and searching,” she said.

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Jenny and Sumit say their bond is stronger than ever Through all of it, Jenny and Sumit say their relationship has only grown stronger. Jenny has made clear she doesn't want her diagnosis to change the way people see or treat her.

"I don't want to be treated any different," she said. "Let's just live our life as we have been while we can."

Sumit opened up about how caring for Jenny has completely shifted his perspective on love.

“Honestly, I never felt this much love, or I can love anyone this much,” he said. "I used to … live for myself. But from [the] last so many years, I feel like doing [things] for someone who you love gives you happiness, I think that's what love is. And that's why we do things for each other, and that's what make each other happy."

Jenny simply added: "And we're happy that we're together."

The couple will next be seen on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 which will premier on June 1, where they continue to navigate life in the face of Jenny's diagnosis.