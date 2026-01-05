When is Martin Luther King Jr Day 2026? See what is open and closed

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 19, 2026, is a federal holiday when many workers, including teachers and bank employees, may have the day off or take part in community service activities. As the only federal holiday officially recognized as a National Day of Service, it is the second of twelve federal holidays for the year. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 19, 2026, is a federal holiday. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)

Is Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday?

On January 19, non-essential federal employees are generally off, while private companies may choose whether to give staff the day off, so it is important to confirm with your employer. Workers in sanitation services usually observe teh holiday as well, as reported by newjersey.com.

What's open and closed on MLK Day 2026?

Here is what you need to know about what is open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026, as per newjersey.com.

Are Target, Walmart, and Macy's open on MLK Day 2026?

Most major retailers, such as Macy's, Target, and Walmart, will remain open on January 19, allowing shoppers to carry on with their usual errands despite the holiday.

Are banks open on MLK Day 2026?

MLK Day is recognized as a bank holiday, so major banks, including Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, PNC, Wells Fargo, and Truist, will be closed on Monday, January 19. All federal and state courts, along with non-essential government services, will be closed in observance of MLK Day.

Will mail get delivered on MLK Day 2026?

All US Postal Service locations will be closed on January 19, with regular hours and mail delivery resuming on Tuesday. UPS will also be closed and won't make any deliveries on teh holiday, while FedEx will remain open and continue delivering packages as usual.