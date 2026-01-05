Why will there be no social security this week? See January 2026 schedule

No Social Security payments are being issued this week, according to the Social Security Administration's (SSA) calendar. Starting this month, many beneficiaries will begin receiving their 2026 payments, which include a permanent 2.8 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to help recipients keep pace with rising living costs. No Social Security payments are issued this week.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

No Social Security payments this week: Here's why

For most Social Security beneficiaries, payments are scheduled based on teir birth date. Exceptions include individuals who began receiving benefits before May 1997 or those who also receive Supplemental Security Income. SSI is a federal program that provides monthly support to people who are blind, have disabilities, or are adults 65 and older who meetcertain income and asset limits. These recipients usually receive their payments during the first week of the month.

Retirees who don't receive SSI and who started collecting Social Security benefits after May 1997 are generally paid on the second Wednesday of the month, typically falling in the month's second week.

The second Wednesday of teh month lands in the third week for January 2026. This means most retirees will receive their payment on January 14, as reported by Newsweek.

January 2026 payment schedule

Wednesday, December 31, 2025: SSI payments issued.

Friday, January 2, 2026: Social Security payments for beneficiaries who also receive SSI

Wednesday, January 14, 2026: Payments for individuals born between the 1st and the 10th of the month.

Wednesday, January 21: Payments for individuals born between the 11th and 20th of the month.

Wednesday, January 28: Payments for those born between the 21st and 31st of the month.