Who will receive Social Security payments on January 14? Eligibility and 2026 COLA increase explained

Social Security payments will remain regular in January. This is the first month where the 2026 cost-of-living adjusted amounts will be paid out to the beneficiaries for the first time. Social Security payments will continue regularly in January, with 2026 COLA adjustments. (REUTERS)

The first payment is made out today, January 2, to the recipients who started getting Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), retirement benefits, or survivor benefits before May 1997.

Here is the information on who will receive the payments on January 14.

Who will receive the payment on January 14?

Social Security benefits are typically paid out on Wednesdays. On the second Wednesdays of the month, which is January 14, beneficiaries whose birthday is dated 1 to 10 of the month will receive the payment.

How much will beneficiaries get paid?

Up until the end of 2025, the average monthly payment for retired employees was $2,013.32, for workers with disabilities, it was $1,588.52, and for survivors, it was $1,576.20.

SSA disclosed that beneficiaries will get a 2.8% increase in their monthly benefits as part of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Hence, beneficiaries will see an average monthly rise of $56.

See the SSA-published COLA fact sheet for more information and precise information about the amount you will receive.

What are the next dates to look out for?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) schedules the payouts according to the birth dates of the recipients.

Therefore, recipients with birth dates that fall between the 11th and 20th will receive payment on Wednesday, January 21. Similarly, recipients with birthdays between 21 and 31 are scheduled to receive payment on Wednesday, January 28.

Since January begins on a Thursday, the three Wednesday payment dates are as late as possible. You may see the whole SSA payment schedule for 2026 here or on their official calendar.