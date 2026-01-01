Social Security Payment 2026: See the complete schedule for the year and key dates to remember
Social Security recipients will see a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment in 2026. See the payment schedule for each moth.
Social Security recipients are seeing a modest boost in teh new year, as monthly payments increase due to an annual cost-of-living adjustment. The 2.8% COLA, which averages about $56 more per month, takes effect withJanuary payments for beneficiaries, according to teh Social Security Administration.
The 2.8% cost-of -living increase also applies to recipients of Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, a program that provides benefits to people with qualifying disabilities, limited income and resources, or those who are 65 or older, as reported by USA Today.
Changes to Social Security in 2026
The 2.8% COLA may not result in a significant boost in take-home benefits for many recipients, as higher Medicare premiums in 2026 are expected to offset part of the increase.
The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B will rise to $202.90 in 2026, an increase of $17.90 per month, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Since many beneficiaries have their premiums automatically deducted from their Social Security payments, the hike will directly reduce the impact of the COLA, as per the news outlet.
Social Security's maximum benefits are also increasing in 2026. The highest monthly payment for those retiring at full retirement age will rise from $4,018 to $4,152, while individuals who delay claiming until age 70 could receive the top benefit of $5,251 per month.
Social Security payment schedule for 2026
Social Security payments follow a schedule based on when recipients became eligible or their birthdates. Those who started receiving benefits before May 1997 are paid on January 3, while most others receive their checks on a Wednesday each month.
For beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and the 10th of the month, payments are issued on the second Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration's calendar.
Recipients with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of the month receive their Social Security payments on the third Wednesday, while those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday of each month, as per USA Today.
January
SS (born 1–10): Wed, Jan 14
SS (born 11–20): Wed, Jan 21
SS (born 21–31): Wed, Jan 28
February
SS (1–10): Wed, Feb 11
SS (11–20): Wed, Feb 18
SS (21–31): Wed, Feb 25
March
SS (1–10): Wed, Mar 11
SS (11–20): Wed, Mar 18
SS (21–31): Wed, Mar 25
April
SS (1–10): Wed, Apr 8
SS (11–20): Wed, Apr 15
SS (21–31): Wed, Apr 22
May
SS (1–10): Wed, May 13
SS (11–20): Wed, May 20
SS (21–31): Wed, May 27
June
SS (1–10): Wed, Jun 10
SS (11–20): Wed, Jun 17
SS (21–31): Wed, Jun 24
July
SS (1–10): Wed, Jul 8
SS (11–20): Wed, Jul 15
SS (21–31): Wed, Jul 22
August
SS (1–10): Wed, Aug 12
SS (11–20): Wed, Aug 19
SS (21–31): Wed, Aug 26
September
SS (1–10): Wed, Sep 9
SS (11–20): Wed, Sep 16
SS (21–31): Wed, Sep 23
October
SS (1–10): Wed, Oct 14
SS (11–20): Wed, Oct 21
SS (21–31): Wed, Oct 28
November
SS (1–10): Tue, Nov 10 (shifted)
SS (11–20): Wed, Nov 18
SS (21–31): Wed, Nov 25
December
SS (1–10): Wed, Dec 6
SS (11–20): Wed, Dec 16
SS (21–31): Wed, Dec 23