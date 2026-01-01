Social Security Payment 2026: See the complete schedule for the year and key dates to remember

Social Security recipients are seeing a modest boost in teh new year, as monthly payments increase due to an annual cost-of-living adjustment. The 2.8% COLA, which averages about $56 more per month, takes effect withJanuary payments for beneficiaries, according to teh Social Security Administration. Payment dates are determined by recipients' birth dates, affecting when checks are issued.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

The 2.8% cost-of -living increase also applies to recipients of Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, a program that provides benefits to people with qualifying disabilities, limited income and resources, or those who are 65 or older, as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: Social Security beneficiaries to see major changes in 2026, what are they?

Changes to Social Security in 2026

The 2.8% COLA may not result in a significant boost in take-home benefits for many recipients, as higher Medicare premiums in 2026 are expected to offset part of the increase.

The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B will rise to $202.90 in 2026, an increase of $17.90 per month, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Since many beneficiaries have their premiums automatically deducted from their Social Security payments, the hike will directly reduce the impact of the COLA, as per the news outlet.

Social Security's maximum benefits are also increasing in 2026. The highest monthly payment for those retiring at full retirement age will rise from $4,018 to $4,152, while individuals who delay claiming until age 70 could receive the top benefit of $5,251 per month.

Also Read: Social Security January 2026 payment schedule: See key dates to remember

Social Security payment schedule for 2026

Social Security payments follow a schedule based on when recipients became eligible or their birthdates. Those who started receiving benefits before May 1997 are paid on January 3, while most others receive their checks on a Wednesday each month.

For beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and the 10th of the month, payments are issued on the second Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration's calendar.

Recipients with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of the month receive their Social Security payments on the third Wednesday, while those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday of each month, as per USA Today.

January

SS (born 1–10): Wed, Jan 14

SS (born 11–20): Wed, Jan 21

SS (born 21–31): Wed, Jan 28

February

SS (1–10): Wed, Feb 11

SS (11–20): Wed, Feb 18

SS (21–31): Wed, Feb 25

March

SS (1–10): Wed, Mar 11

SS (11–20): Wed, Mar 18

SS (21–31): Wed, Mar 25

April

SS (1–10): Wed, Apr 8

SS (11–20): Wed, Apr 15

SS (21–31): Wed, Apr 22

May

SS (1–10): Wed, May 13

SS (11–20): Wed, May 20

SS (21–31): Wed, May 27

June

SS (1–10): Wed, Jun 10

SS (11–20): Wed, Jun 17

SS (21–31): Wed, Jun 24

July

SS (1–10): Wed, Jul 8

SS (11–20): Wed, Jul 15

SS (21–31): Wed, Jul 22

August

SS (1–10): Wed, Aug 12

SS (11–20): Wed, Aug 19

SS (21–31): Wed, Aug 26

September

SS (1–10): Wed, Sep 9

SS (11–20): Wed, Sep 16

SS (21–31): Wed, Sep 23

October

SS (1–10): Wed, Oct 14

SS (11–20): Wed, Oct 21

SS (21–31): Wed, Oct 28

November

SS (1–10): Tue, Nov 10 (shifted)

SS (11–20): Wed, Nov 18

SS (21–31): Wed, Nov 25

December

SS (1–10): Wed, Dec 6

SS (11–20): Wed, Dec 16

SS (21–31): Wed, Dec 23