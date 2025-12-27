Social Security January 2026 payment schedule: See key dates to remember

As the new year approaches, millions of Americans who rely on Social Security benefits are watching their calendars closely. While Social Security Administration (SSA) payments are issued every month, the exact payment date is not the same for everyone. It typically depends on the beneficiary's birthdate. With January payment dates now set, recipients can plan and better understand when to expect their first Social Security check of the year. Payments for January 2026 will be issued based on birthdates, with dates ranging from January 2 to January 26 for various beneficiary categories.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

When do beneficiaries receive SSI payments?

Payment schedules from the Social Security Administration vary based on the benefit a person receives and when they first filed their claim. Retirement, disability, and survivor beneficiaries who applied after May 1, 1997, are paid on a staggered schedule. Deposits are made on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on their birth date.

In contrast, recipients of Supplemental Security Income, which supports people with disabilities and older adults with limited income or resources, typically receive their payments on the first day of the month, as reported by FOX 9.

If the first month lands on a weekend or a federal holiday, as is the case next month with January, payments are usually sent out on the prior business day.

Social Security January 2026 payment schedule

The following is the schedule for Social Security payments in January 2026, according to FOX9:

Social Security beneficiaries who began receiving payments before May 1997 will receive their January benefits on Friday, January 2.

Beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of the month are scheduled to receive their Social Security payment on January 14, which is the second Wednesday of the month.

Beneficaries wih birthdays between the 11th and 20th of the month will receive their payment on January 21, the third Wednesday of the month.

Those born between the 21st and 31st can expect their Social Security benefits on January 26, which falls on the fourth Wednesday.