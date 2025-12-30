January 2026 Social Security payment schedule: Key dates and info for beneficiaries
January 2026 Social Security and SSDI payment schedule confirmed. Here are important dates, who gets paid first, and what to do if your deposit doesn't show up.
The Social Security Administration has published its official payment schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and related benefits for January 2026.
The beneficiary's date of birth and the date they started receiving benefits are the two main elements that determine when the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out monthly payments.
Social Security benefits, such as retirement, disability, and survivors, are typically disbursed on one of the Wednesdays of each month. However, there are significant exceptions that should be remembered.
When will payments arrive?
Benefit recipients who began their benefits before May 1997 will receive their payment on Friday, January 2, 2026.
Payment dates for beneficiaries who have applied after May 1997 are scheduled according to birthdates.
- Birthdays from 1 to 10: Wednesday, January 14
- Birthdays from 11th to 20th: Wednesday, January 21
- Birthdays from 21 to 31: Wednesday, January 28
Forwarded SSI payment schedule
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is usually paid on the first of the month. However, since January 1 is a federal holiday, the deposit will be forwarded.
The SSA's guidance explains that “when the first of the month falls on a weekend or Federal holiday, the payment is made on the prior business day at the end of the previous month.” Hence, the SSI payment for January will be deposited in the account of the beneficiaries on December 31, 2025.
What to do if payments don't arrive?
The SSA advises beneficiaries to first check with their banking institutions if a deposit does not appear in their accounts on the scheduled date.
If the issue persists, the SSA's helpline at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or visit your local office, and local offices can assist in tracing delayed payments.