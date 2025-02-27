‘When we make mistakes, we will…’: Elon Musk admits DOGE ‘accidentally’ cut Ebola prevention funding

Elon Musk attended President Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting on Wednesday. At the meeting, he admitted that Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) “accidentally” canceled Ebola prevention funding during an outbreak in Uganda. Elon Musk speaks during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP)

“I should say also, we will make mistakes. We won't be perfect. When we make mistakes, we'll fix it very quickly. So, for example, with USAID, one of the things we accidentally canceled very briefly was Ebola prevention. So we restored the Ebola prevention immediately, and there was no interruption,” he said.

“But, we do need to move quickly, if we're to achieve a trillion dollar deficit reduction, in the financial year 2026. It requires saving $4 Billion per day every day from now through September. But we can do it, and we will do it,” he added.

Reactions -

The video of his admission quickly went viral on social media. While some criticized his acknowledgment of the oversight, others defended him, appreciating his attempt to take responsibility.

“Make a huge mistake. Then make a false claim about how you fixed it. They did it for PEPFAR. Now Ebola. I follow this particular topic VERY closely, so here's what really happened and why this isn't true AT ALL,” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote, “For a day. He said they’re going to make mistake mistakes and they’ll fix them quickly. What exactly is your problem with that?”

A third person wrote, “He is very transparent. I have never heard this level of detail and accountability in ANY government. I don’t recall. Lived in 4 countries.”

Another person commented, “This is so horrifying and embarrassing. They’re not even going to know if they cut something vital unless they are alerted by someone else.”

Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, a Democrat, slammed Musk, writing on X, "An average person who did something as incompetent as 'accidentally cancelling Ebola prevention' wouldn't be applauded, they'd be fired. Musk is failing up in this administration because he didn't earn his job, he bought it. It's corrupt, and risks Americans' health and safety."

Ebola outbreak in Uganda -

Uganda has reported its eighth Ebola outbreak since 2000, caused by the Sudan Ebola Virus Disease (SVD). The outbreak, which was declared on January 30, 2025, has resulted in nine confirmed cases, including one death.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Sudan virus disease belongs to the same family as Ebola virus disease. It is caused by Sudan virus (SUDV). It is a severe disease with high case fatality ranging from 41% to 70% in past outbreaks. In the absence of licensed vaccines and therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of SVD, the risk of potential serious public health impact is high. Early detection, diagnosis, and optimized supportive care may increase the chance of survival.”