Where is Jessica Hahn now? Jim Bakker's death puts spotlight on old sex scandal that brought down PTL televangelist - latest update

Jim Bakker the televangelist died at the age of 86, bringing back into focus the sex scandal with Jessica Hahn that put him out of the spotlight. Bakker had reached heights of fame with the PTL Club and was well known across the country. Things changed after The Charlotte Observer published a report on Bakker's sexual encounter with Hahn, a young church secretary from Long Island, New York.

Jim Bakker was ensnared in a sex scandal involving Jessica Hahn and the televangelist's death has put focus on her current whereabouts. (AP Photo)

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The incident took place in 1980 when Hahn was 21. She has later gone on to allege sexual assault but Bakker denied the claims saying they had consensual sex. Bakker's demise has now led people to wonder where Hahn is at present. Here is all you need to know about Jessica Hahn's current life.

Who is Jessica Hahn?

Hahn's sexual encounter with Bakker lasted fifteen minutes in a Florida hotel room, as per The Charlotte Observer. She later expressed anger at the televangelist for using his power and image as a man of God to manipulate Hahn.

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{{^usCountry}} “He just believed that everybody should serve him because he was serving God,” Hahn had said. As the scandal brought popularity to Hahn she went on to pose nude three times for Playboy, later calling it ‘maybe not the best choices’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He just believed that everybody should serve him because he was serving God,” Hahn had said. As the scandal brought popularity to Hahn she went on to pose nude three times for Playboy, later calling it ‘maybe not the best choices’. {{/usCountry}}

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Photos of Hahn from back then are widely available on social media.

Hahn said these choices turned her into “pretty much a cartoon character.” She was born in Massapequa, New York.

Hahn had past relationships with comedian Sam Kinison, and co-creator of Married... with Children, Ron Leavitt, as per reports. She also appeared on The Howard Stern Show throughout the late 1980s and into the 2000s.

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Where is Jessica Hahn now? Latest update

In 2017, it was reported that Hahn was married to Frank Lloyd, a retired movie stuntman, and the couple lived on a ranch north of Los Angeles. Hahn, who was 58, at the time, praised the quiet life.

“I moved out into the country to just start over. We have a bison, horses, chickens. I get eggs every day. ... You really grow up when you’re all alone. I mean, I’m married and all, but we live out in the woods. ... Boy, have I changed from what I used to be like,” she told The Observer in 2017. At the time, she'd said she was very in love with her husband, who she said had done stunts in films including Spider-Man.

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However, People reported in 2023 that the two had divorced, after being separated since 2018. A dissolution of marriage motion had been filed, citing irreconcilable differences.