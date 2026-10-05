Who are the Cornell 7? How were they punished after 2024 rape allegations? Names, expulsions revealed in new report

According to discipline summaries obtained by The New York Times , two were expelled, two were suspended and the others received lesser penalties.

Seven former Cornell University fraternity members have faced different university punishments after a student accused them of rape at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.

How did Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff respond to the allegations made against the fraternity members?

How did Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff respond to the allegations made against the fraternity members?

Why has the investigation into the Cornell fraternity rape case been reopened?

Why has the investigation into the Cornell fraternity rape case been reopened?

What disciplinary actions did the Cornell 7 face after the 2024 rape allegations?

What disciplinary actions did the Cornell 7 face after the 2024 rape allegations?

The men have denied wrongdoing, and no criminal charges were filed after the 2024 investigation.

The criminal case has now been reopened, with New York Attorney General Letitia James appointed special prosecutor.

Cornell 7: Matthew Ingalls and Jonathan Newell expelled Matthew Ingalls and Jonathan Newell received the strongest punishment, according to The New York Times report published October 3.

Cornell found Ingalls responsible for sexual assault. The university said his actions involved manipulating and putting Jane Doe at risk for his own benefit and the entertainment of others.

Newell was also expelled. Jane Doe accused him of sexually assaulting her and said he encouraged other fraternity members to enter the room through a Snapchat message.

Both men have denied wrongdoing. Newell did not respond to requests for comment, while Ingalls’ lawyer declined to comment, according to The New York Times.

The accusations are part of a wider case that has now returned to the criminal justice system. No one was charged in 2024, but the investigation was reopened in September 2026.

Also Read: Cornell 7: Innocent US Marine served with lawsuit in major blunder; family faces death threats - ‘I’m mostly scared’

Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes and Diego Sarabia faced suspensions and campus ban Winston Lee was suspended for two years and will face disciplinary probation for several semesters after returning. Gillio Lopes received a three-semester suspension and two years of probation.

Both were also ordered not to contact Jane Doe. Cornell required them to complete sexual harassment education and write reflection papers, according to the discipline summaries.

Jane Doe had accused Lee of sexual misconduct involving ketamine and forced oral sex. She accused Lopes of having sex with her without her consent. Their lawyers did not respond to The New York Times’ requests for comment.

Diego Sarabia had already graduated when Cornell’s disciplinary process ended. He was given a three-year campus ban, known as a persona non grata order. Jane Doe had accused him of forcibly kissing her.

Also Read: Did Trump just defend Cornell 7? Here's why POTUS feels ‘they won’t get a fair shake’

Scott Norris and Scott Kretzschmar received lesser Cornell punishments Scott Norris and Scott Kretzschmar were not expelled or suspended. Cornell ordered both men not to contact Jane Doe and required them to study sexual harassment, social media use and bystander intervention. They also had to write reflection papers.

Kretzschmar was found responsible for a lesser offense called attempted sexual exploitation, rather than sexual assault. His lawyer, Jeremy Saland, said he was “never accused of, nor found responsible for, rape.”

“He was not even present during any sexual activity,” Saland said.

The men were among seven fraternity members named in Jane Doe’s civil lawsuit. All seven have denied wrongdoing.

The case is now moving forward under a new criminal investigation. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor after renewed questions about how the original investigation was handled. Cornell has also agreed to an independent review.