Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Which US cities have the highest rent? Top 10 revealed

ByShrey Banerjee
May 02, 2025 04:55 AM IST

House and apartment rent is getting expensive by the minute in the United States. Here is a look at the most expensive cities if you are living on rent.

If you are living in an apartment that is rented in the US, you may be paying a lot more now as compared to the previous years, a new study by SmartAsset using Zillow data has found. This analysis takes into account the most expensive cities in the United States, while also considering the rent trends of America.

Rent increasing in the US? (Pixabay)
Rent increasing in the US? (Pixabay)

This analysis has been conducted between February 2024 and February 2025, and highlights the top 10 cities that have experienced an unprecedented rent growth in those 12 months.

Which is the most expensive city in US to live on rent in recent times?

According to the analysis, Newark city in New Jersey, which is located in close proximity to New York City, has seen a sharpest rise in apartment rent. Although its rent trend has increased by a whopping 45.6% over the last five years, it still trails behind the rents in Boston or San Francisco.

ALSO READ | Want to live in the US? It's nearly impossible if you are from these 10 countries

The average rent in Newark City has jumped by 8.1 per cent to $2,241 from $2,073, the analysis by SmartAsset showed.

Cleveland comes in second

Cleveland of Ohio state emerged second in the list of US cities that saw a steep rise in rent prices. The rent growth in the region has been a sharp 7.3%, with the average rent being $1,303. Similar regions in the Midwest have seen a sharp climb in rent prices, especially due to high demand there. However, the supply of apartments to rent is quite less there.

Some cities see falling rent prices

Meanwhile, there are some cities in the United States that are seeing a dip in rent increase. According to the analysis, the likes of Aurora, Colorado, saw the biggest drop of 3.1%, followed by Austin, Texas that depicted a 2.3% reduction.

Full list of cities where rent increased exponentially

Here is the full list of US cities where rent knew no bounds:

Newark, NJ

Growth percentage: 8.1%

Cleveland, OH

Growth percentage: 7.3%

Columbia, SC

Growth percentage: 6.7%

Fort Wayne, IN

Growth percentage: 6.2%

Milwaukee, WI

Growth percentage: 6.2%

St. Petersburg, FL

Growth percentage: 6.1%

Toledo, OH

Growth percentage: 5.9%

Detroit, MI

Growth percentage: 5.8%

Lexington, KY

Growth percentage: 5.7%

Rochester, NY

Growth percentage: 5.5%

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Which US cities have the highest rent? Top 10 revealed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On